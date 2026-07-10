George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) ("Stone") today announces that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 13 th , 2026 , after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT).

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 811 1885 5067 | Password: 785025). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its second quarter 2026 financial results on July 27th, 2026.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses with payments, banking and credit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304724

Source: StoneCo Ltd.