Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2026) - El Lugar Costa Rica has been recognized in the 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, placing the luxury hotel and nature reserve among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.





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The award is based on genuine, first-hand reviews and ratings shared by travelers over a 12-month period, making it a meaningful reflection of the guest experience El Lugar has already created.

For El Lugar, the recognition carries particular significance. The property was shaped from a long-held vision to protect 1,200 acres of Costa Rican Rainforest while welcoming guests into a place of comfort, stillness and discovery. Set near Braulio Carrillo National Park and within the North Atlantic Biological Corridor, El Lugar has become a nature-led retreat where refined hospitality exists in close conversation with the land.

"We are honored to be recognized by Tripadvisor and by the travelers who took the time to share their experience of El Lugar," said Indalecio López, Hotel Manager of El Lugar. "This award means so much to our team because it reflects what guests feel when they arrive here. They are stepping into a place that was cared for long before it became a hotel, and that spirit of protection, warmth and connection continues to guide everything we create."





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El Lugar's 1,200-acre reserve has become a rich natural refuge for birdlife and wildlife, with lowland Rainforest, gardens, river corridors and restored habitat woven throughout the property. Guides have personally spotted more than 140 bird species on the land, including Great Green Macaws, Scarlet Macaws and Keel-billed Toucans. The property has also been listed as a verified hotspot on eBird, further strengthening its place as an emerging destination for birdwatchers.





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At El Encanto, the property's agroecological farm and equestrian heart, guests experience the land from horseback. Rides move through open fields, Rainforest trails, river crossings and reforestation areas where more than 5,000 trees have been planted, offering one of El Lugar's most memorable connections to Costa Rica's natural beauty. For many travelers, this is the moment the property becomes unforgettable: the quiet rhythm of the horse, the sound of the Rainforest, and the rare feeling of moving through the land with care.

The award also reflects the growing appeal of Sarapiquí as a destination for travelers seeking a quieter, more deeply rooted side of Costa Rica. Known for its rivers, Rainforest, biodiversity and conservation identity, the region offers a slower, more nature-led experience while remaining approximately two hours northeast of San José's Juan Santamaría International Airport.

El Lugar's approach to luxury was grounded in stewardship from the beginning. The land was nurtured through more than 80 years of agricultural care before it was transformed into a hotel and nature reserve. Preservation shaped the vision, from the protection of the terrain to the use of sustainable systems including helical pylons, gravity-based water distribution, thermodynamic water heating and natural septic systems designed to support the natural water cycle of the land.

El Lugar Costa Rica recognition in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2026 and ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally is a testament to the memorable impact made on visitors and the positive reviews received.

To learn more about El Lugar Costa Rica, visit https://ellugar.com

About El Lugar Costa Rica





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El Lugar Costa Rica is a luxury hotel and nature reserve located in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, Heredia, approximately two hours northeast of San José's Juan Santamaría International Airport. Set within 1,200 acres of Costa Rican Rainforest near Braulio Carrillo National Park and the North Atlantic Biological Corridor, El Lugar offers private casitas, birdwatching, horseback riding at El Encanto, nature trails, river swims, spa experiences and a thoughtful approach to sustainable hospitality. Designed to exist in harmony with the land, El Lugar invites guests to wander, reflect and reconnect with the raw beauty of Costa Rica's Rainforest.

Website: https://ellugar.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ellugarcostarica/

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency