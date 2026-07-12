Study evaluated CaringAI Listen in real-world primary care in a predominantly Black patient population, a group that has been historically underrepresented in Alzheimer's research.

CaringAI, a healthcare technology company building an AI-powered voice agent platform for patient engagement, cognitive assessment, and dementia care, today announced research presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026- the world's largest dementia research conference- in London. The study evaluates clinician agreement with CaringAI Listen, the company's telephone-based AI cognitive assessment platform, in real-world primary care and reports substantial agreement between AI-administered and scored assessments and independent clinical review.

Cognitive impairment remains significantly underdetected in primary care. Fewer than one in ten expected cases of mild cognitive impairment are identified by primary care providers, leaving approximately 90% of cases unrecognized. Primary care is where most older adults are seen and where cognitive concerns surface first, but clinicians consistently cite limited time as the primary barrier to screening. CaringAI Listen is designed to close that gap: a conversational voice agent that conducts validated cognitive assessments by phone, requiring no app, device, or patient setup.

In the study, a Certified Dementia Practitioner reviewed 68 AI-generated assessment reports across telephone screenings of adults aged 60 and older and accepted the system's scoring and triage without modification in approximately 80% of cases. Score agreement across the underlying cognitive instruments ranged from good to excellent. Assessments were conducted through both in-clinic and scheduled outbound calls, reflecting real-world deployment rather than controlled laboratory conditions.

"Our mission is to make high-quality cognitive assessment as accessible as a phone call," said Justin Mason, CEO of CaringAI. "This research represents another important step in building the clinical evidence behind that vision, and we're honored to share our work with the global dementia research community at AAIC."

The study population was 88% Black/African American, a group that experiences Alzheimer's and related dementias at roughly twice the rate of non-Hispanic White peers and has been historically underrepresented in cognitive research. The telephone-based approach helped remove common barriers to participation by requiring no smartphone proficiency, internet access, or in-person visit.

"One of the persistent challenges in cognitive research is that the populations most affected by Alzheimer's and related dementias are often the least represented in the studies designed to help them," said Dr. Stephanie Ruth Young, Assistant Professor, Medical Social Sciences, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and co-author of the study. "This work evaluated a telephone-based approach in a predominantly Black patient population in a real primary care setting, and the results support its feasibility. That combination matters."

The poster, "Feasibility and Preliminary Validation of a Voice Agent-administered Cognitive Screening Protocol in Healthy and Impaired Older Adults" (abstract 759), is on display in the Exhibit Hall on July 12, 2026, as part of AAIC 2026. CaringAI plans to extend this work through larger, multi-site clinical evaluations as it continues to build a peer-reviewed evidence base supporting its AI-powered voice agent platform.

About CaringAI

CaringAI is a healthcare technology company building an AI-powered voice agent platform for patient engagement, cognitive assessment, and dementia care. Founded in 2024, CaringAI partners with health systems, primary care practices, and accountable care organizations to support earlier identification of cognitive impairment and more coordinated care for patients and families. Learn more at getcaring.ai.

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Justin Mason, Founder and CEO, justin.mason@getcaring.ai