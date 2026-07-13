Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2026) - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an Amended and Restated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certifications of Refiled Annual Filings (Form 52-109F1R).

The amended and restated MD&A revises the disclosure under the "Controls and Procedures" section to ensure consistency with the Company's status as a venture issuer and the requirements of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The refiling was made in response to comments received from the Alberta Securities Commission during its continuous disclosure review process and does not reflect any change to the Company's underlying business, operations or financial reporting results.

The amendment removes certain statements that could have been interpreted as conclusions regarding the design or operating effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. No changes have been made to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and there is no change to the Company's previously reported financial position, financial performance or cash flows.

The amended and restated MD&A and the related certifications have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition and development of resource projects in the Asia-Pacific region. Through its investment in TVI Resource Development (Phils.), Inc., the Company has interests in producing and development-stage mining projects in the Philippines.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304891

Source: TVI Pacific Inc.