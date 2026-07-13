Block listing six monthly return

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name of Company: Orosur Mining Inc. Name of scheme: Unlisted warrants Period of return: From: 14 January 2026 To: 13 July 2026 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 19,752,648 corrected to 19,706,967 * Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 5,380,898 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 14,326,069

Name of contact: Louis Castro Telephone number of contact: 07775625724

*A discrepancy in the balance of unallotted securities at the end of the last period was identified after the last 6 monthly return, with the correct number being 45,681 securities less than previously disclosed. The correct opening position is 19,706,967 as set out above.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Alison Allfrey

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

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SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-block-listing-six-monthly-return-1190055