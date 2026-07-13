Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - RUSH RARE METALS CORP. (CSE: RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials for Rush's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Rush Shareholders") at which, among other things, the Rush Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution" approving a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under which Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad") will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rush (the "Rush Shares").

The Meeting is scheduled to take place on August 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) at Suite 605, 1125 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C. Mailing of the Circular and related Meeting materials has commenced and Rush Shareholders should receive them shortly. The Meeting materials can also be downloaded from Rush's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For the Arrangement to become effective, the Arrangement Resolution must first be approved at the Meeting by the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Rush Shareholders. The board of directors of Rush unanimously recommends that Rush Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

On February 13, 2026, Myriad and Rush entered into an acquisition agreement and an arrangement agreement dated as of February 13, 2026 (together, the "Definitive Agreement") respecting the Arrangement. Under the Arrangement, Myriad will acquire all of the Rush Shares by issuing one Myriad common share (each, a "Myriad Share") for every 1.85 Rush Shares issued and outstanding, resulting in an exchange ratio of one (1) Rush Share to 0.5405 Myriad Shares (the "Exchange Ratio"). In addition, all of Rush's convertible securities will be replaced with Myriad convertible securities exercisable for Myriad Shares, with appropriate adjustments made to reflect the Exchange Ratio under the Arrangement.

Peter Smith, Rush's CEO, said: "Preliminary congratulations to management and shareholders for both Rush and Myriad for a highly successful collaboration as well as the impending merger. We've taken what was originally a small block of claims focused on the historic Arrowhead Uranium Mine, and through the serendipitous discovery of some highly valuable historical data, some strategic and timely expansions of the claim area, and some very successful early drilling and geophysical work, have turned Copper Mountain into one of North America's largest and most exciting uranium exploration projects. A special recognition to the Rush board, including Brad Newell, who first recognized the opportunity and was a critical early voice encouraging us to acquire the original claims, as well as to David Miller, who was part of the original vending group, guided us in our early land package additions, and also provided invaluable help in finding much of the early historical data we've relied on. Moreover, Rush directors Fabiana Lara and Tony Ricci were critical in guiding Rush in our collaboration with Myriad, as well as through the current merger process. Finally, I'd like to thank the Myriad team and Thomas Lamb in particular, whose unwavering dedication and perseverance at Copper Mountain has ultimately resulted in unlocking tremendous value. We at Rush are all thrilled with the progress Myriad has made, and feel the project is in excellent hands going forward. Through this merger, we believe Rush shareholders will greatly benefit, ultimately as Myriad shareholders, from a unified ownership of Copper Mountain, as well as from the outstanding abilities and demonstrated track-record of the Myriad team."

Rush has incorporated a subsidiary, 1577075 B.C. Ltd. ("Rush Spinco"), to which Rush has transferred all of its right, title and interest in and to its Boxi Property in Quebec and has funded $100,000 to support the formation or capitalization of Rush Spinco. As part of the Arrangement, Rush Shareholders will receive one (1) Rush Spinco share for each four (4) Rush Shares issued and outstanding, in addition to the Myriad Shares they will receive under the Arrangement. Myriad's focus is wholly on achieving 100% ownership of Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming and continuing to unlock its value as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including approval of the Rush Shareholders, approval of the British Columbia Supreme Court, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, standard closing deliverables and other customary conditions typical for transactions of this nature. Following completion of the transaction, Rush will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Myriad and will be delisted from the CSE. The transaction does not require approval of Myriad shareholders.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities

About the Company

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in the Boxi Property, and a 25% interest in the Copper Mountain Project. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at (778) 999-7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, each company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the terms of the Arrangement, the completion of the Arrangement, including receipt of required shareholder, regulatory, court and CSE approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; the prospects of the combined company following completion of the Arrangement; that the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement will be realized; the anticipated timing of completion of the Arrangement; and the delisting of the Rush Shares from the CSE. Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the failure to obtain shareholder, regulatory, court or CSE approvals in connection with the Arrangement, failure to complete the Arrangement, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement or implement the business plan for the combined company, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known current mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to Rush set out in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis and other filings which have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under Rush's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Rush has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Rush does not undertake any obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304841

Source: Rush Rare Metals Corp.