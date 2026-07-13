DYU Introduces SP1, a Folding E-Bike with a Removable Power Bank

Inspired by consumer-tech convergence, SP1 combines a lightweight 20-inch folding e-bike with a removable power source, AI Torque Sensor technology and mobile device charging.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / DYU, a global electric mobility brand focused on compact urban transportation, today announced the launch of the DYU SP1 20-inch Removable Power Bank Folding E-Bike, a lightweight model created for riders who need a more flexible way to move - and stay powered - throughout the day.

First previewed at DYU's offline product launch event in Berlin last autumn, SP1 drew strong interest from attending media, partners and early users for its unusual combination of compact e-bike design and removable power bank functionality. Now officially available, SP1 brings that concept from launch-stage preview to real-world urban mobility.

The inspiration behind SP1 comes from a simple but powerful product idea often associated with Steve Jobs: meaningful innovation can happen when familiar daily tools are brought together into one intuitive experience. Just as consumer technology once combined music, communication and connectivity into devices people could carry everywhere, DYU asked a new question for urban mobility: what if an e-bike could do more than move the rider? What if it could also serve as a portable power source for modern life?

The result is SP1, a compact folding e-bike built around a removable power bank design. Its battery can be removed for easier charging and carrying, while also supporting mobile device charging. For commuters, students, apartment dwellers and urban explorers, SP1 is designed not only as a last-mile mobility tool, but also as part of a connected daily routine.

"At DYU, we believe urban mobility should be smarter, lighter and more personal," said Leven, CEO of DYU. "SP1 brings daily transportation and portable power together in one practical product, giving riders a new way to move through the city with greater freedom."

SP1 can be paired with two swappable Super Power Stations, each offering up to approximately 25 km of assisted riding under optimal conditions, for up to 50 km of total range. The swappable format allows riders to adapt the bike to short commutes, longer city rides or weekend use, while making charging more convenient. Beyond powering the bike, the removable module can also provide extra power for mobile devices when needed.

The bike also features DYU's AI Torque Sensor, designed to read rider input more intelligently and deliver smoother, more natural pedal assistance. Instead of providing a fixed power response, the system helps adjust support according to riding needs, making starts, climbs and stop-and-go city riding feel more intuitive and controlled.

SP1 follows DYU's design philosophy of Lightweight, Aesthetic and Power System Innovation. It features a 20-inch aluminum alloy frame made with 3D forging technology, combining a clean look with everyday durability. Its 20-inch wheels are designed to provide a more stable and comfortable ride than many smaller-wheel micromobility options, while keeping the overall structure compact.

Weighing approximately 14 kg, excluding fenders and battery, SP1 is built for real urban environments. Its folded size of 700 × 450 × 620 mm makes it suitable for apartment storage, office corners, car trunks and public transport connections.

For daily riding, SP1 is equipped with a 250W DC brushless motor and an LG 24V/5Ah lithium-ion battery, with an estimated charging time of 3-4 hours. For braking and visibility, it includes TR 160 mm disc brakes and OSRAM LED front and rear lights.

By combining a folding e-bike with removable power bank functionality and intelligent pedal assistance, SP1 expands the role of an urban e-bike. It is not only a transport product; it is a compact energy companion for everyday life. A morning commute, a campus ride, a café work session or a weekend city trip can become easier when mobility and power are integrated into one portable system.

The DYU SP1 20-inch Removable Power Bank Folding E-Bike is now available through DYU's official website. only €1,199 Early Bird CODE: SP1OFF. Plus, a €130 accessory gift pack included!

For more information, visit:

https://dyucycle.com/products/dyu-sp1-20-inch-removable-power-bank-folding-ebike

About DYU

DYU has established sales and service networks across key markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products are trusted by over 1 million users in more than 60 countries. With 13 years of experience in folding e-bike research and development, DYU continues to innovate around lightweight design, portability, and practical urban mobility.

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SOURCE: DYU

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/dyu-introduces-sp1-a-folding-e-bike-with-a-removable-power-bank-1190117