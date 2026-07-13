Nepra Foods Inc. Announces Opt-In to Semi-Annual Reporting under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") a vertically integrated food and beverage company focused on specialty ingredients, functional nutrition, and wellness infrastructure, today announces that it has opted into semi-annual reporting in reliance on the exemption provided by Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

The Company intends to rely on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption under the Blanket Order beginning with the interim period ending September 30, 2026. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month and nine-month periods, but will continue to file semi-annual (second quarter) and annual financial statements and related MD&A as required.

The Company remains committed to providing timely and transparent disclosure to its shareholders and the market.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated food and beverage company focused on specialty ingredients, functional nutrition, and scalable wellness infrastructure. Through a portfolio of proprietary products, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships, the Company develops and supports consumer brands across multiple health and wellness categories. Nepra is pursuing a vertical integration strategy designed to expand operational capabilities, diversify revenue streams, and support long-term growth. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Billy Hogan

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-inc.-announces-opt-in-to-semi-annual-reporting-under-coordin-1189128