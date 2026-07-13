Wrap Technologies, Inc.: WRAP Opens Q3 with $1.2 Million in International Orders, Reaffirms 100% Revenue Growth Target for 2026 Following Landmark Federal Declassification Ruling

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) ("WRAP" or the "Company"), a global public safety technology company delivering intelligent detection, orchestration and response solutions designed for the next generation of autonomous public safety, today announced that it has entered the third quarter of 2026 with momentum, driven by international orders from customers in Brazil and India, which management believes provides an early commercial foundation for the quarter and reflects growing worldwide demand for the Company's non-lethal public safety technologies.

The orders reflect continued expansion across the Company's international markets and represent commercial activity already secured as WRAP entered the quarter - independent of the increased inbound interest the Company has experienced following the recent landmark Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ("ATF") ruling classifying the BolaWrap® 150 as an instrument of restraint rather than a firearm or an "any other weapon."

Management believes the convergence of expanding international adoption, repeat customer demand, and a more favorable regulatory environment positions WRAP for what could be one of the Company's most significant quarters to date.

Momentum from International Orders to Open Q3

WRAP received international orders totaling approximately $1.2 million to open the third quarter. In Brazil, distributors placed orders on behalf of two public safety agencies, and a distributor in India placed an additional order. These orders were booked as WRAP entered the third quarter, with the associated revenue expected to be recognized in the period.

These bookings underscore continued international adoption of the BolaWrap 150. Management believes repeat purchasing activity across the Company's international base is particularly meaningful, as it reflects customers moving beyond initial evaluations to expand deployments following operational experience with the product.

Landmark ATF Ruling Removes a Longstanding Regulatory Barrier

On June 15, 2026, the ATF issued Ruling 2026-2, formally classifying the BolaWrap 150 as an instrument of restraint rather than a firearm or an "any other weapon" (AOW). The ruling supersedes prior ATF classifications and, in management's view, removes a longstanding federal classification that previously complicated procurement, distribution, and adoption in certain markets.

Management believes the decision may simplify procurement, policy adoption, and deployment while further differentiating BolaWrap from traditional pain-compliance and higher-force alternatives. In the days following the ruling, WRAP has experienced increased interest from both domestic and international customers and believes the decision could represent an important catalyst for future adoption.

The Company further believes the ruling provides meaningful federal recognition of BolaWrap's role as an instrument of restraint while reinforcing WRAP's broader mission to equip officers with a non-lethal option designed to create time, distance, and tactical advantage before encounters escalate to higher levels of force.

International Commercial Momentum

WRAP continues to expand commercial activity internationally through new customer acquisitions, repeat orders, product evaluations, and a growing distribution network.

Brazil has emerged as one of WRAP's fastest-growing international markets, with recent follow-on orders supporting broader deployment across multiple public safety agencies and additional evaluations that management believes may advance toward procurement.

In India, a distributor order booked to open the third quarter establishes a commercial foothold in one of the world's largest public safety markets and may create additional opportunities across South Asia.

More broadly, WRAP continues to build its international channel through experienced regional partners that provide localized sales, training, deployment, and long-term customer support.

2026 Growth Outlook

WRAP reaffirms its previously stated target of approximately 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2026, reflecting management's current expectations regarding international adoption, repeat customer activity, improving regulatory conditions, and a growing commercial pipeline.

"We are entering the third quarter with meaningful commercial momentum already in place," said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP. "Opening the quarter with significant international orders is encouraging on its own, but what matters more is what those orders represent - repeat customers expanding their deployments and new markets adopting our technology, independent of the additional interest generated by the ATF's decision."

"For years, BolaWrap operated under a federal classification that did not reflect what the product actually is. The ATF's recognition of BolaWrap as an instrument of restraint removes a real barrier and aligns federal policy with how agencies use our technology every day. Combined with expanding global demand, we believe this may position WRAP for a strong second half of 2026, and reinforces our conviction that WRAP is building a differentiated public safety technology platform positioned for long-term growth."

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

WRAP's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, Wrap Reality immersive training platform, WrapVision body-worn camera system, WrapTactics training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets.

With a growing demand for non-lethal tools and techniques to create time, distance and tactical advantage in non-criminal calls, Wrap's BolaWrap 150 incorporates a multi-sensory distraction of sight and sound as a first response, followed by a non-lethal restraint if further escalation is required. This approach reduces the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.

Wrap's BolaWrap 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations,

WrapReality is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is a body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap, Non-Lethal Response, WrapReality, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal Response are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's expected revenue recognition from booked orders; the Company's revenue growth target for 2026; the expected benefits, effects, limitations, and implications of ATF Ruling 2026-2; customer interest, demand, adoption, deployments, evaluations, procurement activity, commercial momentum, market adoption, and expansion of WrapShield; the Company's ability to develop, integrate, manufacture, sell, and support current and future products and technologies; the intended performance, benefits, and safety outcomes of the Company's products and training solutions; expected market opportunities; and the Company's planned future products, technologies, integrations, product designs, and related benefits. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; market acceptance of existing and future products; changes in law enforcement budgets, policies, procurement practices, and use-of-force standards; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense, and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations and changes in regulatory classifications or interpretations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

wrap.com