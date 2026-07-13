Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) ("Backstageplay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue up to 1,875,000 common shares at a purchase price of $0.08 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $150,000. All securities sold in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay eligible persons finder's fees on the Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

The total net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the development of a new social gaming platform and content, integration of third party solutions, as well as general corporate working capital.

There is no material fact or material change related to the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Offering remains subject to Exchange approval.

A previous private placement of units by the Company was announced in May, 2025 and approved by the Exchange in June, 2025; the Company closed one tranche of that offering in June, 2025 and then that offering was terminated.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay Inc. is a British Columbia corporation listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is relaunching its social gaming platform in 2026, which will be focused on connecting brands, fans, live entertainment and other gaming content through measurable engagement, monetization and loyalty-driven experiences.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304923

Source: Backstageplay Inc.