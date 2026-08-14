Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) ("Backstageplay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announced on July 13, 2026. The Company issued 1,825,000 common shares at a purchase price of $0.08 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $146,000.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $10,220, being seven percent (7%) of the gross proceeds of the Offering, to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Leede Financial Inc. Each of the finders is at arm's length to the Company.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance, expiring December 15, 2026.

One insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 850,000 common shares under the Offering for aggregate proceeds of $68,000. The participation of the insider in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the Company is a NEX Issuer and no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on any of the specified markets referred to in section 5.5(b), and that neither the fair market value of the securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the insider exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new Control Person of the Company was created as a result of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the development of a new social gaming platform and content, integration of third party solutions, as well as general corporate working capital.

There is no material fact or material change related to the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay Inc. is a British Columbia corporation listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is relaunching its social gaming platform in 2026, which will be focused on connecting brands, fans, live entertainment and other gaming content through measurable engagement, monetization and loyalty-driven experiences.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309660

Source: Backstageplay Inc.