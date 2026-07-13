Circle8 Group, Inc.: Circle8 Awarded Two $20 Million Dutch Public Sector Contract Extensions, Demonstrating Positive Commercial Momentum Across the Public Sector

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) today announced the completion of extensions for two long-standing public sector contracts in the Netherlands with a combined annual contract value of approximately US$20 million per year, further strengthening the Company's recurring revenue base and long-term public sector client portfolio.

The first extension is with Waternet, a leading Netherlands' public water authorities. The agreement has been extended from June 17, 2026 through June 17, 2027 and represents an annual contract value of approximately US$11.7 million per year.

The second extension is with De Bevelanden, a regional public sector organization in the Netherlands. The agreement has been extended through March 31, 2028 and represents an annual contract value of approximately US$8.2 million per year.

Receiving the Waternet and De Bevelanden extensions continue Circle8's strong commercial momentum during 2026. Earlier this year, the Company announced the approval a four-year agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (DUO Groningen) valued at approximately US$380 million over four years, followed by a four-year agreement with the Dutch Vehicle Authority (RDW) with a minimum contract value of approximately US$52 million over four years, and a one-year contract extension with the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) representing approximately US$175 million per year.

Including today's positive announcements, Circle8 has announced the approval of public sector contract awards and contract extensions representing an increase of more than US$625 million in aggregate contract value during 2026, reflecting the continued strength of the Company's client relationships, improved execution capabilities and growing position within the Dutch public sector market.

The Company's public sector activities span critical government functions, digital infrastructure and essential public services. Through its operating companies, Circle8 provides highly skilled technology professionals, engineering expertise, consulting, managed services and workforce solutions that help government organizations execute complex transformation initiatives and maintain mission-critical operations.

Guus Franke, Chief Executive Officer of Circle8 Group, commented:

"Every contract extension begins with trust. Public sector organizations select partners that consistently deliver on business-critical operations, and these renewals reflect the confidence our clients continue to place in Circle8, our people and our ability to execute. We expect to launch new high margin product initiatives into our growing base of large government customers to further expand our profitability this year as well.

Achieving these extensions signings are not isolated successes. They are part of a broader promising pattern of securing long-term customer relationships, disciplined execution and consistent commercial momentum that continues to strengthen our platform. As organizations accelerate technology adoption, AI implementation and digital transformation, they increasingly require partners capable of combining specialist talent, consulting expertise and execution at scale.

Circle8 is building a global technology and workforce solutions platform connecting North America and Europe. Every successful new client acquisition, every contract extension and every strategic relationship significantly expands our recurring revenue base, strengthens our technology capabilities and creates new opportunities to deliver higher-value solutions for our clients while generating sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Circle8

Circle8 Group (Nasdaq: CIRC) is an international technology, workforce and business transformation platform operating across North America and Europe.

Through its portfolio of specialist operating companies, Circle8 delivers technology consulting, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, software engineering, engineering, managed services and workforce solutions to enterprise and public sector organizations. The Company supports clients in designing, building, securing and operating mission-critical technology environments while helping organizations execute complex business and digital transformation programs.

With annualized revenue exceeding US$1.2 billion, more than 16,000 specialists, and operations across North America and Europe, Circle8 is building a scalable platform focused on recurring revenue, higher-value technology services, disciplined acquisitions and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, recurring revenue, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, customer relationships, market opportunities and business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Kevin Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

kmurphy@atlantic-international.com