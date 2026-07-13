







JAKARTA, July 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa today announced the launch of its new direct scheduled flight between Bali and Phuket, bringing together two of Asia's most iconic island destinations and providing travellers with more flexibility to explore the region.The new route underscores TransNusa's commitment to enhancing its international connectivity while supporting tourism, trade and cultural exchanges between Indonesia and Thailand. By linking the island of Gods, Bali, which is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes and vibrant hospitality offerings, with Phuket, an island famous for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts and dynamic tourism scene, the airline is creating new travel opportunities for leisure and business passengers alike.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, aviation industry veteran Datuk Bernard Francis said that this new route between from Bali to Phuket, Thailand, was established to boost tourism in the region and to further strengthen TransNusa's hub in Bali."With the launch of this new route, TransNusa now has four international scheduled flight from Bali, including Perth, Australia, Singapore, and Guangzhou, China," said Datuk Bernard, adding that the latest international scheduled flight launch has solidified TransNusa's goal in making Bali one of its international hubs in Indonesia.The launch comes amid growing demand for intra-regional travel as more travellers seek unique leisure experiences across Southeast Asia. The route is expected to attract holidaymakers, families, digital nomads and adventure seekers looking to experience the distinct cultures, cuisines and attractions of both destinations."Beyond tourism, the new service is also expected to facilitate stronger economic ties between Indonesia and Thailand by encouraging business travel and fostering closer people-to-people connections," explained Datuk Bernard.Tickets, which has been on sale since July 3, can be bought directly from TransNusa at transnusa.co.id or on any main online travel agency platform. The tickets are priced from as low as USD167.60. TransNusa will be operating the scheduled flight from Bali to Phuket four times weekly, which will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.Last week, TransNusa announced the launch of its scheduled flight from Jakarta to Bangkok, Thailand, which will start on August 6. As such, since the start of the second half of 2026, TransNusa has already announced the launch of two new international flights."Our passengers can look forward to a number of new international and domestic scheduled flight route launches before the end of 2026," said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa will be further continue to strengthen Bali as its international hub.Flight DetailsTransNusa's scheduled flight, 8B 541, will depart Bali at 08.50 from I Gusti Ngurah International Airport and arrive at the Phuket International Airport at 11.50 while the return flights, 8B 542, will depart the Phuket International Airport at 13.50 and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah International Airport in Bali at 18.50.For the four-hour scheduled flight from Bali to Phuket, TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320, which has 174 seats.For its international flights, TransNusa not only provides premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO."Our SEAT passengers will now enjoy check-in baggage of 20kgs," Datuk Bernard said, explaining that the baggage offering was over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger's hand carry."For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we have increased our baggage allowance to 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, and priority boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the flexibility to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed," concluded Datuk Bernard.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Bangkok. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.International Media Contact:Email: transnusamedia@alphaaccess.mySource: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.