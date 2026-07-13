RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip to Host Exclusive Live Webinar and Investor Q&A with The Metals Company on July 15, 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / RedChip Companies ("RedChip") today announced it will host a live investor webinar at 4:15 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET on July 15, 2026, with The Metals Company (Nasdaq:TMC), a leading developer of the world's largest resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The exclusive event will feature TMC's Chief Financial Officer, Craig Shesky, who will provide an in-depth overview of TMC's strategy to unlock the world's largest undeveloped resource of nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese in seafloor polymetallic nodules. The presentation will highlight the Company's historic ~$700 million program to define the resource, assess the potential environmental impacts of its operations, and test its offshore collection and onshore processing technology which leaves TMC uniquely positioned to commence commercial production. Management will provide an update on recent technical and operational milestones, project economics supported by completed SEC S-K 1300 studies, and progress across TMC's U.S. permitting pathway. This includes recent updates to NOAA's application and review process, which are expected to reduce permitting timelines for companies like TMC with completed offshore exploration programs, as well as TMC's recent submission of a consolidated application under this new rule, which expands its commercial recovery area from 25,000 km² to 65,000 km². The discussion will also outline TMC's capital-light execution strategy, partnerships, and pathway toward initial commercial production, positioning the Company to play a leading role in securing long-term critical metals supply for the United States. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/TMC/87842220390

Questions can be pre-submitted to TMC@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About RedChip

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relations services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

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https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

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About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts

Media | media@metals.co

Investors | investors@metals.co

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc. (Media Suite)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-to-host-exclusive-live-webinar-and-investor-qanda-with-t-1190194