Cal Everett, Chairman / Director

Quentin Mai, President & CEO / Director and Craig Roberts, Director

Cortez Summit Project, Nevada Focused Project that Borders the Four Mile and Goldrush

High Grade Gold Deposits

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (OTCQB: CGDCF) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce the following changes to management and directors:

Incoming:

Quentin Mai, President & CEO / Director

Cal Everett, Chairman / Director

Craig Roberts, Director

Outgoing:

Robert Thomas resigns as Director. (Will continue as Vice President Exploration, assisting with the transfer of data on Cortez Summit and other projects)

Robert Culbert resigns as Director

Aris Morfopoulos resigns as Director

Wayne Livingstone, resigns as President & CEO. (Will continue as Director)

The Cortez Summit Project covers 11 square kms strategically located in one of the most active gold mining areas in Nevada. The property is contiguous with Barrick Mining Corporation and Nevada Gold Mines on all sides. The high-grade Fourmile resource is located approximately 1 km west of the common property boundary and the Goldrush operation is located approximately 1.4 km southwest. Previous drilling by the Company at Cortez Summit included two deep core holes, one that hit targeted depth, with encouraging alteration and mineralization encountered high in the hole. The other core hole did not fully penetrate the favorable carbonate section. Several short RC holes terminated above the projected higher-grade system. Cortez Summit has only been partially explored; drilling to date has occurred in just a small area in the southwest corner of the claim block. The Company is encouraged by the existence of several structural zones that have been identified on the property, oriented parallel to the existing known mineralized trends in the Cortez District (see Figure 1 below or click here), and is looking forward to evaluating these opportunities.

All Carlin Gold Projects (CGD) are 100% owned.

Data compilations are underway on all projects and will be released in sequence. All opportunities that could provide value to the shareholders will be assessed.

Cal Everett, incoming Chairman states: "We wish to thank Wayne, Bob and Aris for their stewardship of the Company to this stage and successfully assembling an exciting project package in Nevada. The Four Mile discovery extends to the southeast parallel to the claim boundary to the operating Goldrush Mine. In an arcuate fashion Cortez Summit is also surrounded to the northwest and east by several past producing gold mines and / or deposits representing millions of ounces of past, existing and potentially future gold production."

Mineralization on the Four Mile and Goldrush properties, or other nearby properties, referred to in this news release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Cortez Summit Project or the Company's other properties, and the Company has not independently verified the information regarding these adjacent properties.

The priority is to explore, test and acquire new Nevada Projects of interest.

Wayne Livingstone, Outgoing President & CEO stated, "I would like to thank my existing team for creating such an exceptional opportunity. I would also like to welcome Cal, Quentin, and Craig and look forward to working with them as they advance the company to the next stage of growth."

QUENTIN MAI, President & CEO

Mr. Mai has 30 years of capital markets and corporate communications experience working with successful early - stage growth companies from mineral discovery to production. His most recent position was President & CEO of West Point Gold where he successfully undertook critical early-stage capital raises and oversaw growth from a $6 million to over $80 million market capitalization. Mr. Mai also spent 10 years with Corvus Gold, from its founding to eventual sale to AngloGold Ashanti for C$570M. Furthermore, he was Vice President Business Development for International Tower Hill from inception to its peak valuation exceeding $800 million market capitalization in 2010 helping to raise over $250 million.

CAL EVERETT, Chairman

Cal Everett, incoming Chairman, has worked in various capacities over 35 years in the mineral exploration industry. Mr. Everett is a geologist with more than 14 years of surface and underground exploration experience with senior mining companies. He moved to the financial sector in 1990 and spent 12 years with BMO Nesbitt Burns focused on resource equities, and seven years with PI Financial Corp. in senior resource institutional sales and capital markets. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Everett was President and CEO of Axemen Resource Capital. From 2016 to 2025, Mr. Everett served as President & CEO of Liberty Gold, which is currently in the development phase with a market capitalization of approximately $900 million. In total, Mr. Everett has been involved in raising over 1 $billion in the mineral exploration sector, resulting in the early discovery of deposits with a growing list of takeovers to date in excess of $15 billion. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economic Geology from the University of New Brunswick.

CRAIG ROBERTS, Director

Craig Roberts, incoming Director, is a retired mining engineer with over 40 years of operations, engineering consulting, and investment banking experience in the mining sector. Mr. Roberts is a former Director & CEO of New Found Gold Corp with a peak market cap of $1 billion, and current and former director of other high market cap public exploration companies. Mr. Roberts has a B.A.Sc. (Mining Engineering) degree from the University of British Columbia and an M.Phil. (Management Studies) degree from Oxford University. He has worked on several merger and acquisition transactions. Mr. Roberts has acted as an advisor on open pit and underground mining opportunities worldwide for major and junior mining companies as a specialty focus.

OTCQB Listing

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares recently began trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "CGDCF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CGD".

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

GRANTING OF OPTIONS

The Company announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted an aggregate of 700,000 stock options to purchase 700,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant (expiring July 13, 2031), to certain members of the new management group.

Mr. Robert Thomas, CPG, Vice-President, Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For additional information please see Carlin's website: www.carlingold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of Carlin:

"Quentin Mai"





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Note:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's planned exploration activities on the Cortez Summit Project and its other Nevada projects; the Company's intention to explore, test and acquire additional Nevada projects of interest; and the anticipated effects of the Company's listing on the new OTCQB Venture Market on the liquidity, visibility and trading of the Company's common shares.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements herein, and material risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, include, among others: fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities; the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration; the Company's ability to raise additional financing to fund its planned exploration activities; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary regulatory, TSX Venture Exchange or other third-party approvals; and general economic, market and industry conditions. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should also refer to the Company's other public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties affecting the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304905

Source: Carlin Gold Corporation