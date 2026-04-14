Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 7,201,834 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,160,550 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share of Carlin (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of Carlin (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for a period of two years after the closing of the transaction at an exercise price of $0.45 per Common Share.

The Company has approximately $2.8 million in cash following the completion of the above financing, plus approximately $2 million in strategic equity holdings of Snowline Gold Corp. and Fireweed Metals Ltd. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration and maintenance of its Nevada mineral properties and for general working capital purposes.

Senior strategic advisor to the Company, Mr. Cal Everett, acquired 966,667 Units pursuant to the Private Placement for total consideration of $290,000. Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Mr. Everett beneficially owned or controlled 860,000 Common Shares, 800,000 common share purchase warrants, and 150,000 options, with each warrant and option entitling Mr. Everett to purchase one additional Common Share upon payment of additional consideration to the Company. These Common Shares, warrants and options represented approximately 4.4% of the Company's then-issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 8.6% of the Company's then-issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of Mr. Everett's warrants and options into Common Shares.

As a result of the Private Placement, Mr. Everett now beneficially owns or controls 1,826,667 Common Shares, 1,766,667 common share purchase warrants and 150,000 options, representing approximately 6.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 13.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of Mr. Everett's warrants and options into Common Shares.

The Units were acquired by Mr. Everett for investment purposes. Mr. Everett may acquire additional securities of the Company, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or may sell securities of the Company, including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Carlin's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cal Everett commented, "After reviewing the published database I decided to increase my equity holdings in Carlin Gold. The Company has two 100% owned core projects in Nevada. Cortez Summit and Ivy. Cortez Summit shares claim boundaries with adjacent projects hosting NNW trending Carlin type gold systems being Four Mile - Goldrush and Cortez Hills to the west, Pipeline to the northwest, the Aspen and Buckhorn mines and subsidiary deposits to the east. The Cortez Summit project has only one drill hole that drilled through the Roberts Mountain Thrust into the main Carlin-type host rocks. All historical RC holes failed well short of the target.

Effectively Cortez Summit covers an approximate 11 square kilometer area tested by a single drill hole collared in the wrong location. More field work is required in advance of drilling.

"Ivy is a Nevada-based copper rich skarn property that is drill ready. The surface copper mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite-bornite with minor pyrite associated. Half of the surface sampling results have grades of 0.5% Cu and higher, with gold present where copper grades are in the higher range. The strong IP drill target covers a 1600 m long and up to 250 m wide area with the geophysical anomaly continuing to plus 250 m depth from surface."

Mr. Wayne Livingstone, president of Carlin, commented, "We are pleased to have Cal Everett as senior advisor and shareholder of the Company. He brings important financial expertise to the Company which will assist Carlin to advance its projects."

The Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued or issuable under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month plus one-day hold period expiring on August 14, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. No finder's fees were payable in connection with the Private Placement.

About Cal Everett

Mr. Everett is a geologist with more than 14 years of surface and underground exploration experience with senior mining companies. He moved to the financial sector in 1990 and spent 12 years with BMO Nesbitt Burns focused on resource equities, and seven years with PI Financial Corp. in senior resource institutional sales and capital markets.

From 2008 to 2015, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Axemen Resource Capital. Mr. Everett holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economic Geology from the University of New Brunswick.

About Carlin

Carlin is focused in Nevada where it has 100% interest in three projects. Its flagship project is Cortez Summit, consisting of 142 claims located in the Cortez Trend, which contains a gold endowment over 60M oz of production, reserves and resources. This includes the recently commissioned Goldrush deposit (owned by Nevada Gold Mines) and the contiguous Fourmile deposit (owned by Barrick), which is currently being aggressively drilled to explore and define additional resources. Cortez Summit is located 1.4 km northeast of the north end of Goldrush and 1 km east of Fourmile. This highly prospective project is under-explored, with the same geological rock sections hosting Cortez Trend deposits and defined structural zones presenting several drill targets.

Carlin's 161-claim Ivy property is a copper-gold skarn project in northeast Nevada. A prominent area of altered and skarnified carbonate rocks contains a main skarn zone identified with mineralization containing chalcopyrite and bornite extending over a 1.6 km strike length and widths up to 150 m. An IP/Resistivity survey completed by the Company last year showed a chargeability anomaly coincident with the mapped main skarn zone, and an elevated response beyond 250 m depth. The combination of geology, mineralization and geophysics presents potential drill targets on the property.

Carlin's 47-claim Willow property is an early-stage Carlin-style project in Elko County north of the town of Wells, Nevada. Anomalous gold and Carlin pathfinder elements in structurally controlled jasperoids and altered carbonates present drill targets.

Mr. Robert Thomas, CPG, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For additional information please see Carlin's website: www.carlingold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of Carlin:

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, the Company's planned exploration activities, Mr. Everett's intentions regarding the acquisition or disposition of additional securities of the Company, and the filing of an early warning report for Mr. Everett.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the Private Placement, that the Company may not use the proceeds as anticipated, that exploration activities may not proceed as planned, and that Mr. Everett will not file an early warning report on the timelines required by applicable law.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the Private Placement, that the Company will use the proceeds as anticipated, that the Company will be able to carry out planned exploration activities in accordance with its current expectations, and that Mr. Everett will file an early warning report on the timelines required by applicable law.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

(Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292354

Source: Carlin Gold Corporation