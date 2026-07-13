iFabric Corp. Announces Launch of Aura Scrubs at U.S. National Mass Retailer

Third major retailer to adopt IFTNA's technology-enhanced scrub platform

New Brand Expands Commercial Reach of PROTX2 and ecoPEL, the Company's Proprietary Antimicrobial and Durable Water Repellant Technologies

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), is launching Aura, a new performance medical apparel scrubs line developed, branded, and manufactured by IFTNA, in cooperation with a leading U.S. national mass retailer.

The Aura scrubs collection is launching in approximately 400 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, together with availability on the retailer's well-established e-commerce platform. The Company believes the program has the potential for expansion across additional stores, subject to consumer adoption, retail performance, and ongoing retailer planning.

Aura scrubs integrate two of IFTNA's flagship textile technologies: PROTX2, IFTNA's advanced antimicrobial technology, and ecoPEL, IFTNA's fluorine-free durable water-repellent technology. Together, these technologies are designed to deliver enhanced performance for healthcare professionals working in demanding clinical environments.

"This launch marks another important milestone in our mission to make clinically supported textile technologies more readily accessible to healthcare professionals," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. "Aura brings together comfort, fit, function, and our class-leading PROTX2 and ecoPEL technologies in a product platform designed for everyday clinical use and delivered through one of the most important retail channels in the United States," added Mr. Beevis.

An IFTNA-sponsored clinical trial demonstrated statistically-significant reductions in surface bacterial contamination on treated scrubs worn in real-world healthcare environments compared with untreated scrubs, as published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Hospital Infection and available online at:

https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00222-1/fulltext

By integrating PROTX2 and ecoPEL into Aura scrubs, IFTNA is bringing the benefits of its clinically-validated textile platform to a broader population of healthcare professionals through additional nationwide retail distribution.

"The clinical trial results were a defining moment for IFTNA because they demonstrated that our textile technologies can deliver measurable performance in real healthcare environments," continued Mr. Beevis. "With Aura, we are now translating those results into an additional highly-accessible retail program that can reach more healthcare workers where they shop, both in stores and online," said Mr. Beevis

The launch of Aura represents the third major retailer to adopt IFTNA's technology-enhanced scrub platform and to partner with IFTNA beyond technology supply, including product development, branding, manufacturing, and retail execution. The Company believes this validates IFTNA's ability to deliver a complete end-to-end solution for major retail partners seeking differentiated, performance-driven medical apparel.

"Aura is not just another scrub launch," continued Mr. Beevis. "It reflects the full scope of what IFTNA can bring to retail partners: proprietary technologies, clinically-proven performance, product design, sourcing, manufacturing, brand development, and execution at scale. While we will let the retailer's, shelves do the talking over the coming quarters, we believe we'll hit the bullseye with this expansion," concluded Mr. Beevis

The Aura scrub assortment is expected to be available through the retailer's initial 400-store rollout and on the retailer's e-commerce platform. See link below:

https://www.target.com/b/aura/-/N-q643le6kcfe

About Aura

Aura is a new medical apparel scrubs brand developed by IFTNA to combine modern styling, comfort, fit, and utility with IFTNA's proprietary performance textile technologies. The brand is designed to provide healthcare professionals with accessible, performance-driven scrubs for everyday clinical use.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA; OTCQX: IFABF) develops, licenses, and commercializes innovative performance technologies for textiles and apparel. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, iFabric partners with global brands and retailers to deliver enhanced fabric functionality-ranging from antimicrobial technologies to moisture management and PFAS-free water repellency-across diverse end uses. The Company also operates Coconut Grove Intimates, a long-standing intimate apparel business that provides stable cash flow and supports the continued growth of its technology platform.

For more information, visit:

www.ifabriccorp.com.

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp., engineers and supplies proprietary textile chemistries-including PROTX2, ecoPEL, and DryTX-and provides end-to-end program capabilities spanning technology integration, product development, branding support, and manufacturing execution across consumer, medical, and industrial markets.

About PROTX2

PROTX2 is an eco-friendly textile technology designed to provide antimicrobial and anti-odour protection. When applied, PROTX2 is engineered to deliver durable performance intended to last through the life of the garment.

About ecoPEL

ecoPEL is a fluorine-free durable water repellent ("DWR") technology designed to help deliver water repellency while maintaining fabric comfort and breathability, and to support sustainability objectives by avoiding fluorinated chemistry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the scope and timing of the Aura launch, potential store expansion, market adoption, future distribution, anticipated product performance attributes, prospective sales results, and the Company's retail growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-corp.-announces-launch-of-aura-scrubs-at-u.s.-national-m-1190198