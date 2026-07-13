Refrigeration Coolers Market worth $6.85 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Refrigeration Coolers Market is projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2032 from USD 4.72 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 255 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 325 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Refrigeration Coolers Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Refrigeration Coolers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 4.72 billion

USD 4.72 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 6.85 billion

USD 6.85 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.4%

Refrigeration Coolers Market Trends & Insights:

The refrigeration coolers market is expected to expand as industries increase their investments in energy-efficient refrigeration infrastructure across retail, food & beverage processing, logistics & warehousing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and specialized industrial applications, where reliable temperature control, product preservation, and operational efficiency are critical. Growing adoption of sustainable refrigeration technologies utilizing natural refrigerants such as NH3, CO2, and propane, along with low-GWP HFO solutions, is further accelerating equipment replacement and modernization initiatives. Product innovations and strategic collaborations by key market participants, including the development of high-efficiency condensers, advanced compressors, intelligent evaporators and air coolers, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and predictive maintenance capabilities, are strengthening the competitive landscape.

By offering, the evaporators & air coolers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~5-10% during the forecast period.

By refrigerant, the CO2 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~5-10% during the forecast period.

By mobility, the stationary segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By application, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~7-9% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the refrigeration coolers market with a share of ~30-40% in terms of value in 2026.

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The market is growing due to the deployment of cold chain infrastructure and temperature-controlled storage systems. These systems require continuous thermal management for accurate monitoring and product preservation. The integration of advanced healthcare storage equipment is further driving component demand. The medical industry requires precise climate regulation for accurate biological preservation and vaccine storage. Additionally, the development of retail automation creates a requirement for efficient commercial display solutions. These retail technologies include modular unit coolers and automated display configurations. The food processing and industrial logistics sectors also contribute to the demand for cooling systems. In these manufacturing settings, automated systems are dependent on stable temperature controls for continuous inspection and distribution operations.

The market is witnessing increased focus on power-efficient and cost-effective components, including evaporator and air cooler architectures. There is also a shift toward multifunctional units that combine precise thermal stabilization with integrated digital monitoring properties, such as edge artificial intelligence logic and real-time data tracking. Advancements in structural engineering, including the use of microchannel heat exchanger tube configurations and smaller internal circuit volumes, are enhancing cooling accuracy while reducing overall component size. Furthermore, customized, application-specific cooler designs are gaining traction as manufacturers seek to optimize heat exchange efficiency for specific natural refrigerant conditions and industrial operating environments.

By refrigerant, NH3 segment to lead market during forecast period.

The NH3 segment is expected to lead the refrigeration coolers market during the forecast period due to its superior thermodynamic properties, high energy efficiency, and suitability for large-scale industrial refrigeration applications. Ammonia-based refrigeration systems offer excellent heat transfer characteristics, enabling lower operating costs and reduced energy consumption compared to many synthetic refrigerants. The refrigerant's zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and zero global warming potential (GWP) further strengthen its adoption as industries transition toward environmentally sustainable cooling solutions in response to increasingly stringent environmental regulations. NH3 is extensively used across food and beverage processing facilities, refrigerated warehouses, dairy and ice cream plants, meat, poultry, and fish processing units, where high-capacity continuous cooling is essential. Advances in system design, including enhanced leak detection, automation, and safety controls, have significantly improved operational safety, encouraging broader deployment. Additionally, growing investments in cold storage infrastructure and industrial refrigeration modernization are expected to reinforce the leading position of the NH3 segment throughout the forecast period.

By mobility, stationary segment to dominated market in 2025.

Stationary is estimated to dominate the refrigeration coolers market due to the increasing requirement for reliable large scale thermal management where fixed evaporators, condenser beds, and compressor racks integrate directly into permanent commercial or industrial infrastructure. This configuration makes refrigeration units highly efficient in terms of handling massive cooling capacities and maintaining consistent long-term climate parameters. Additionally, complex product integration, such as large-scale supermarket cold rooms, automated logistics warehouses, and food processing plants, creates a need for continuous temperature tracking that operates reliably under constant operational loads. Industries such as retail food distribution, bulk agricultural processing, and industrial chemical storage depend heavily on stationary refrigeration components to perform precise perishable preservation and environmental control security. As a result, specific hardware architectures, such as centralized natural refrigerant systems, built-in display racks, and heavy-duty unit coolers, are widely adopted. This widespread adoption drives the segment's market dominance.

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By application, retail segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

The retail segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the refrigeration coolers industry due to the rapid deployment of advanced grocery retail hubs and smart convenience store layouts. Modern store designs require continuous thermal monitoring and precise environmental management to maintain perishable food safety. Manufacturers integrate advanced cooling units, such as low-profile evaporators and eco-friendly natural refrigerant modules, into retail spaces for open case display mapping, automated walk-in coolers, and centralized storage infrastructure. These hardware components process thermal loads rapidly in complex operational environments. This capability allows store digital control networks to execute precise fan speed and electronic expansion valve adjustments efficiently. Additionally, tightening energy compliance mandates and food preservation regulations worldwide accelerate the installation of high-efficiency cooler modules per retail location, driving sustained growth across the commercial retail sector.

Key Players

Leading players in the refrigeration coolers companies include Johnson Controls (Ireland), LU-VE (Italy), 10 Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany), Rivacold Slr (Italy), Lennox International Inc. (US), Güntner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Copeland LP (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), and EVAPCO, Inc. (US), among others.

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