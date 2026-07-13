Artelo Biosciences Announces Positive Results with ART27.13 in a Nonclinical Model of Paclitaxel-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Expands potential benefit for treating neuropathic pain in cancer patients, particularly those experiencing weight loss due to cancer

Findings suggest broader utility in cancer supportive care, building on interim findings from CAReS Phase 2 clinical study which demonstrated improvements in body weight, lean body mass and activity levels

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) ("Artelo" or the "Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signalling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced promising results from nonclinical studies in neuropathic pain with ART27.13, the Company's proprietary peripherally restricted cannabinoid receptor agonist, currently in Phase 2 clinical development evaluating patients experiencing cancer-related anorexia cachexia syndrome (CACS).

To determine whether ART27.13 has the potential to address neuropathic pain in cancer patients, researchers at Artelo investigated its proprietary dual cannabinoid agonist in a nonclinical model of paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy, a debilitating side effect that affects approximately 60%-80% of patients receiving paclitaxel1-

Results demonstrated that repeated dosing with ART27.13 reduced neuropathic pain-associated behaviors (mechanical allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia) in both male and female paclitaxel-treated animals, supporting further exploration of the compound in oncology supportive care settings.

"Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy can significantly affect patient quality of life and may limit cancer treatment adherence," said George Warren, Ph.D., lead scientist at Artelo Biosciences and presenter of the pain study results at the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) 2026 Annual Symposium recently held in Dijon, France. "The results observed in this model suggest that ART27.13 may have broader applications in cancer supportive care beyond CACS. We have incorporated several pain endpoints into the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) trial and, we look forward to reviewing these upon study completion to determine if the analgesic potential of ART27.13 in a cancer setting translates into the clinic."

CACS affects up to 80% of patients with advanced malignancies2 and is associated with reduced treatment tolerance, diminished physical functioning and poorer clinical outcomes. There are currently no FDA-approved treatment options available for CACS. ART27.13 is being evaluated in the CAReS and interim results also presented at ICRS demonstrated encouraging trends across several clinically meaningful endpoints, including improvements in body weight and lean body mass, increased activity levels, and favorable safety profile at doses up to 1300 µg/day.

"Interim CAReS results, and the new data in neuropathic pain, suggests peripheral cannabinoid receptor modulation may influence multiple pathways associated with appetite regulation, metabolism, body composition and symptom management, particularly chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, in patients with cancer," said Professor Saoirse E. O'Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Science at Artelo Biosciences and presenter of the interim results from CAReS. "Importantly, the supportive care opportunity for ART27.13 may extend beyond appetite stimulation and weight maintenance, as demonstrated by additional research presented at ICRS."

"Despite its significant impact on patient outcomes and quality of life, CACS remains an area of substantial unmet medical need with limited therapeutic options available to patients and physicians," continued Professor O'Sullivan. "The trends observed in body composition and activity measures from CAReS are particularly encouraging given the profound impact these factors can have on patients living with CACS."

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2026.1762734/full?utm_source https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/research/cachexia?utm_source=

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a novel cannabinoid receptor agonist being developed as supportive care for people with cancer experiencing anorexia and cachexia. Administered orally once daily, the treatment goals with ART27.13 are to improve appetite, body weight, and activity levels while preserving muscle and elevating quality of life. Initially developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 selectively targets peripheral cannabinoid (CB 1 and CB 2 ) receptors to avoid the CNS side effects typically associated with some cannabinoids. While exhibiting a favorable safety profile at all doses in the CAReS trial, interim analysis from the blinded and randomized Phase 2 study demonstrated a mean weight gain of over 6% for participants that received the top dose of ART27.13 compared to a 5% loss in the placebo group. A weight loss of more than 5% can predict a poor outcome for cancer patients and a lower response to therapy. Currently, there areno FDA approved treatments for cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

About CAReS

The Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) is a Phase 1/2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the Company's lead clinical program, ART27.13, in people with cancer experiencing anorexia and weight loss. Cancer-related anorexia, or the lack or loss of appetite in the person with cancer, may result from the cancer and/or its treatment with radiation or chemotherapy. It is common for people with cancer to lose weight. Anorexia and the resulting weight loss can affect a patient's health, often weakening their immune system and causing discomfort and dehydration. Interim data from the Phase 2 portion of CAReS showed improvements in lean body mass, weight gain, and activity among patients treated with all doses of ART27.13, particularly at the highest dose, compared to the participants administered placebo. (ISRCTN registry: https://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN15607817)

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, and commercial practices to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

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