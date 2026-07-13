Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Kupfer-Knaller 2026?: 483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Måns Svalborn Resigns from Raketech's Board of Directors

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech Group Holding Plc ("Raketech" or the "Company") announces that Måns Svalborn has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Måns Svalborn served as CFO of Raketech from 1 December 2019 until 30 April 2026, before joining Casumo as CFO on 4 May 2026. He was elected to Raketech's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2026 and has now accepted the position of CFO at Gentoo Media.

As Gentoo Media is a direct competitor of Raketech, Måns and the Board have concluded that his new position is not compatible with continued service on Raketech's Board of Directors. Following his resignation, the Board consists of Peter Ekmark, Chair of the Board, Clare Boynton, Erik Skarp and Magnus Alebo.

"On behalf of Raketech, I would like to thank Måns for his valuable contributions to the Company, both during his years as CFO and more recently as a member of the Board. We wish him every success in his new role," said Peter Ekmark, Chair of the Board of Raketech.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Måns Svalborn resigns from Raketech's Board of Directors

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/m%c3%a5ns-svalborn-resigns-from-raketechs-board-of-directors-1190306

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.