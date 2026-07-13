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WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 18:38 Uhr
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Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the second quarter of 2026:

Tier 1 Capital

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding well capitalized requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.63%.

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income was $2.5 million.

  • Earnings per share of $1.16.

  • Paid dividend of $0.18 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $1.03 billion.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The Bank had a solid second quarter. Earnings growth and tax equivalent net interest margin are up in 2Q26 compared to 2Q25, while credit quality remains on solid footing. The Bank continues to operate cautiously in the growing uncertain economic environment. The focus of the Bank for 2026 remains relationship banking with an emphasis on expanding service offerings to existing customers across the Bank's footprint."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (2Q26) was $2.5 million, an increase from both last quarter's (1Q26) $1.9 million and from the same quarter of the prior year's (2Q25) $1.6 million.

  • Earnings per share were $1.16 for 2Q26, $0.88 for 1Q26, and $0.76 for 2Q25.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.77% for 2Q26 from 3.70% for 1Q26, and from 3.64% for 2Q25.

  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $9.5 million during 2Q26, an 11.13% increase from 1Q26's $8.5 million. This was a 19.03% increase from 2Q25's $7.9 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to:

    • Total interest and dividend income of $12.8 million in 2Q26, compared to $12.7 million in 1Q26, and $12.3 million in 2Q25.

    • A reversal of the provision for credit loss of ($688,000) in 2Q26, compared to provision for credit loss expense of $121,000 in 1Q26, and $117,000 in 2Q25. The 2Q26 reversal was substantially related to a $40.1 million sale of residential mortgages.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million during 2Q26, a 9.59% decrease from 1Q26's $2.3 million. This was a 2.54% decrease from 2Q25's $2.2 million.

    • Mortgage banking activities were $242,000 in 2Q26, compared to $340,000 in 1Q26; and

    • Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries was $78,000 in 2Q26, compared to $233,000 in 1Q26.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $8.4 million during 2Q26, a 0.49% decrease from 1Q26's $8.5 million. This was a 4.14% increase from 2Q25's $8.1 million. The increase in 2Q26 from 1Q26 was primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits in 2Q26 were $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million for 2Q25. Most of this difference is attributable to typical wage increases.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the first six months of 2026 (YTD 2026) was $4.4 million compared to $3.1 million for the first six months of 2025 (YTD 2025).

  • Earnings per share were $2.04 for YTD 2026 and $1.43 for YTD 2025.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.73% for YTD 2026 and 3.58% for YTD 2025.

  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $18.0 million for YTD 2026, a 13.59% increase from YTD 2025's $15.8 million. This increase was primarily due to:

    • Total interest and dividend income of $25.5 million for YTD 2026, compared to $24.3 million for YTD 2025.

    • A reversal of the provision for credit loss of ($566,000) for YTD 2026, compared to a reversal of the provision for credit loss of ($41,000) for YTD 2025.

  • Noninterest income totaled $4.4 million for YTD 2026, a 2.37% increase from YTD 2025's $4.3 million.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $16.9 million for YTD 2026, a 3.16% increase from YTD 2025's $16.4 million. This increase was primarily due to:

    • Compensation and benefits of $10.1 million for YTD 2026, compared to $9.7 million for YTD 2026. Most of this difference is attributable to typical wage increases.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $1.03 billion at the end of 2Q26, a 1.47% increase from the end of 1Q26's $1.01 billion, and a 4.54% increase from the end of 2Q25's $985 million.

  • Loans, net of allowance for credit losses decreased to $755 million at the end of 2Q26, compared to $786 million at the end of 1Q26 and $778 million at the end of 2Q25. This decrease was due to the aforementioned $40.1 million sale of residential mortgages. The sale enhanced the Bank's interest rate risk profile.

  • Total deposits decreased to $893 million at the end of 2Q26, compared to $908 million at the end of 1Q26, while deposits increased compared to $882 million at the end of 2Q25.

  • Subordinated debentures were paid in full as of the end of 4Q25, while having a balance of $15.0 million at the end of 2Q25.

  • Total equity at the end of 2Q26 was $66.8 million, compared to $64.7 million at the end of 1Q26, and $58.5 million at the end of 2Q25.

  • Book value per share was $30.73 ($26.41 tangible) at the end of 2Q26, compared to $29.78 ($25.68 tangible) at the end of 1Q26, and $27.06 ($22.93 tangible) at the end of 2Q25.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

2026

2026

2025

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

Interest and dividend income

Loans, including fees

$

11,356

$

11,220

$

11,221

Taxable securities

1,200

1,273

811

Tax-exempt securities

39

38

38

Dividend income on securities

203

208

210

Total interest and dividend income

12,798

12,739

12,280

Interest expense

Deposits

3,543

3,698

3,707

Borrowed funds

490

413

514

Total interest expense

4,033

4,111

4,221

Net interest income

8,765

8,628

8,059

Credit loss expense (reversal)

(688

)

121

117

Net interest income, after credit loss expense (reversal)

9,453

8,507

7,942

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

338

358

334

Interchange income

405

332

364

Investment brokerage commission income

814

787

702

Mortgage banking activities

242

340

311

Trust fee income

50

69

135

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

117

115

107

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

78

233

41

Other income

64

98

169

Total noninterest income

2,108

2,332

2,163

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,991

5,083

4,758

Occupancy and equipment

1,187

1,240

1,137

Interchange expenses

201

202

198

Data processing

184

172

378

Professional services

165

176

133

Advertising

285

240

255

FDIC premiums

193

178

159

Other expenses

1,213

1,170

1,067

Total noninterest expenses

8,419

8,461

8,085

Income before income taxes

3,142

2,378

2,020

Income tax expense

621

466

378

Net income

$

2,521

$

1,912

$

1,642

Earnings (loss) per share

$

1.16

$

0.88

$

0.76

Dividends per share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

Jun 30,

2026

2025

2Q26

2Q25

Interest and dividend income

Loans, including fees

$

22,576

$

22,151

Taxable securities

2,473

1,637

Tax-exempt securities

77

77

Dividend income on securities

411

423

Total interest and dividend income

25,537

24,288

Interest expense

Deposits

7,241

7,367

Borrowed funds

902

1,151

Total interest expense

8,143

8,518

Net interest income

17,394

15,770

Credit loss expense (reversal)

(566

)

(41

)

Net interest income, after credit loss expense (reversal)

17,960

15,811

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

696

653

Interchange income

737

680

Investment brokerage commission income

1,601

1,400

Mortgage banking activities

583

761

Trust fee income

119

234

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

232

212

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

-

1

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

312

212

Other income

161

185

Total noninterest income

4,441

4,338

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

10,074

9,741

Occupancy and equipment

2,427

2,268

Interchange expenses

403

380

Data processing

356

727

Professional services

341

322

Advertising

526

473

FDIC premiums

371

335

Other expenses

2,383

2,118

Total noninterest expenses

16,881

16,364

Income before income taxes

5,520

3,785

Income tax expense

1,087

697

Net income (loss)

$

4,433

$

3,088

Earnings (loss) per share

$

2.04

$

1.43

Dividends per share

$

0.36

$

0.34

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

2026

2026

2025

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

11,292

$

11,908

$

12,688

Other short-term investments

53,856

41,677

26,295

Total cash and cash equivalents

65,148

53,585

38,983

Debt securities available-for-sale

112,577

84,910

76,546

Debt securities held-to-maturity

17,832

18,058

18,748

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

9,786

9,786

Loans held for sale

5,256

3,806

3,725

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,435; $9,075;

and $9,254 at 2Q26; 1Q26; and 2Q25, respectively

755,118

785,920

777,728

Mortgage servicing rights

3,567

3,084

3,103

Real estate owned, net

4,068

821

335

Premises and equipment, net

18,222

18,488

19,629

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Bank-owned life insurance

16,071

15,953

15,614

Accrued interest receivable

3,604

3,709

3,690

Other assets

12,676

10,917

11,282

Total assets

$

1,029,759

$

1,014,871

$

985,003

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

175,449

$

164,883

$

164,532

Interest-bearing

717,465

743,498

717,923

Total deposits

892,914

908,381

882,455

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

56,620

30,687

15,680

Subordinated debentures

-

-

14,959

Accrued interest payable

2,165

1,776

2,039

Other liabilities

11,256

9,363

11,325

Total liabilities

962,955

950,207

926,458

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,173,791 shares at 2Q26;

2,171,041 shares at 1Q26; and 2,163,691 shares at 2Q25

2,174

2,171

2,164

Additional paid-in capital

8,993

8,926

8,776

Retained earnings

63,037

60,907

55,751

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(7,400

)

(7,340

)

(8,146

)

Total stockholders' equity

66,804

64,664

58,545

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,029,759

$

1,014,871

$

985,003

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-second-quarter-20-1190241

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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