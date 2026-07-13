Cloud-Clone Corp.: High-Sensitivity Detection Breaks Technical Barriers! Cloud-Clone's Small Molecule Hormone ELISA Kits Elevate Global Biomedical Research Standards News Lead

KATY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Hormones act as invisible signaling messengers regulating nearly all biological activities, playing irreplaceable roles in inflammation, reproductive development, tumor microenvironment research, neuroscience and other core life science fields. However, small-molecule hormones face inherent detection bottlenecks: highly similar chemical structures, lack of dual binding epitopes required for conventional immunoassays, ultra-low concentrations in complex biological matrices, and severe background interference. Long-standing pain points including insufficient sensitivity, poor specificity and cumbersome operation have blocked researchers from obtaining authentic experimental data from precious samples.











Commercially available clinical hormone ELISA kits are mainly optimized for simple human body fluids such as serum and plasma, failing to meet research demands for multi-species cell culture supernatants, tissue homogenates, saliva and other complex specimens. To address this industry-wide challenge, Cloud-Clone has launched a full portfolio of high-sensitivity ELISA kits for small-molecule hormone quantification. The standardized detection tools enable researchers to systematically dissect hormone functions in physiological and pathological processes and accelerate translational research in biomedicine.

Independent Technological Innovations Lay a Solid Foundation for Precise Quantification



Cloud-Clone has built an integrated immunology R&D platform to tackle core technical hurdles of small-molecule hormone detection. Continuous optimization of small molecule conjugation, hapten immunization and targeted antibody screening technologies enables the development of robust ELISA kits with consistent, accurate quantitative performance. The product line boasts three core competitive strengths:

Ultra-high sensitivity for low-abundance biomarker detection Equipped with high-affinity paired antibodies and an optimized signal amplification system, the kits achieve pg/mL-level quantification of trace hormones, clearly capturing faint target signals submerged in complex sample backgrounds. Superior specificity with minimal cross-reactivity Rigorous antibody screening and affinity maturation deliver exceptional target recognition capability. The reagents effectively distinguish structurally analogous hormone molecules and guarantee authentic, interference-free test results. Broad sample compatibility and streamlined workflows All kits are fully validated against serum, plasma, cell culture supernatants, tissue homogenates and other complex biological matrices to reduce matrix interference and boost analyte recovery, greatly simplifying experimental operations and improving overall testing efficiency.

Figure 1 Key Performance Parameters of Selected Cloud-Clone Small Molecule Hormone ELISA Kits (Data source: Cloud-Clone official website https://www.cloud-clone.com/)

Core Research Value: Outperforming Traditional Assays to Empower Frontier Life Science Research

Traditional hormone quantification methods such as LC-MS/MS suffer from obvious drawbacks: complicated pretreatment, heavy reliance on high-end analytical instruments, low testing throughput and exorbitant testing costs. Cloud-Clone's small-molecule hormone ELISA kits break these limitations, supporting rapid high-throughput analysis of dynamic hormone fluctuations under physiological and pathological conditions. The reagents facilitate research on endocrine regulatory mechanisms, pharmacokinetic profiling, environmental endocrine disruptor risk assessment and novel biomarker discovery, delivering standardized, accessible and highly sensitive tools for global life science exploration.

Hormone molecular structures are highly conserved across species. The specially developed target antibodies act as precise molecular "keys" that bind hormone epitopes universally across different organisms. This unique property enables the kits to work seamlessly with specimens derived from nearly all experimental species.

Sex Hormone Assays: Core Tools for Endocrine and Reproductive Medicine ResearchSex hormone quantification serves as a fundamental technical support for reproductive endocrinology research. It provides accurate molecular evidence for exploring gonadal function, puberty development, infertility, menopausal syndrome and other physiological and pathological mechanisms. Meanwhile, the assays play a pivotal role in tumor endocrine therapy research, metabolic disorder correlation analysis and environmental endocrine disruptor evaluation, driving interdisciplinary innovation from basic biology to translational clinical medicine. Cloud-Clone's E2 (CEA461Ge), Testosterone (CEA458Ge) and Progesterone (CEA459Ge) ELISA kits deliver reliable quantitative data for mechanism research and new drug development.

Eicosanoid Hormone Assays: Powerful Reagents for Inflammation and Immunology Studies

Eicosanoids are central regulatory mediators of inflammation, pain, thrombosis and immune responses. Accurate detection of these molecules clarifies molecular mechanisms underlying asthma, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and malignancies, accelerates therapeutic target screening and drug efficacy evaluation, and advances translational research for personalized precision medicine. Cloud-Clone PGE2 (CEA538Ge) and PGF2a (CEA749Ge) ELISA kits are compatible with serum, plasma and cell culture supernatants, supporting comprehensive inflammation, pain and immunology research.

Thyroid Hormone Assays: Standardized Tools for Metabolism and Neurodevelopment ResearchThyroid hormone testing reveals molecular mechanisms of autoimmune thyroid disorders, metabolic syndrome and neurodevelopmental defects, and delivers critical data for early tumor warning, cardiovascular risk stratification and therapeutic target identification. Cloud-Clone T4 (CEA452Ge) and T3 (CEA453Ge) ELISA kits undergo strict performance verification, with intra-assay and inter-assay coefficients of variation (CV) below 12%, guaranteeing excellent repeatability and stability for thyroid function and metabolic disease research.

Academic Recognition: Domestic Reagents Match Global Top Brands in Research Performance

Cloud-Clone has overcome the long-standing technical bottleneck of single epitope limitation in small-molecule detection through proprietary hapten conjugation and ELISA development platforms, realizing trace quantification at the pg level. Many small-molecule hormone ELISA targets remain scarce products in the global market, and Cloud-Clone's research-grade kits fill critical gaps, supplying high-sensitivity, high-specificity and lot-consistent testing reagents for the global scientific community.

Latest research citation statistics show that Cloud-Clone's small-molecule hormone ELISA kits have accumulated SCI publication citations comparable to, or even exceeding, internationally renowned reagent brands. The extensive real-world research applications verify outstanding product stability and high data credibility, marking a new milestone for domestic bioreagents in capturing core competitiveness and global recognition within the small-molecule detection subdivision.

Figure 2 Cumulative SCI Publication Citations of Selected Cloud-Clone Small Molecule Hormone ELISA Kits (Data source: Cloud-Clone official website: https://www.cloud-clone.com/)

Future Outlook: Independent R&D Innovation to Support Global Life Science Exploration

Adhering to independent innovation and rigorous product development standards, Cloud-Clone has built a fully self-developed, self-produced portfolio of premium small-molecule hormone ELISA kits. Full-process control over core raw materials and manufacturing procedures ensures ultra-precise data and consistent performance across batches, while comprehensive target coverage meets diverse demands across all research scenarios.

Every detection kit carries the mission of unlocking the mysteries of life. Moving forward, Cloud-Clone will continue to deliver high-performance, reliable testing tools for researchers worldwide, facilitate landmark scientific breakthroughs, and uphold its long-term mission of advancing global biomedical research and safeguarding human health.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. specializes in the research, development and production of immunoassay reagents and biomedical research solutions. Focusing on antibody engineering, multi-index detection technology and cross-platform product compatibility, the company delivers research tools supporting precision medicine and advanced biomedical research worldwide.

Its core product and service portfolio includes proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, multiplex cytokine assay kits and professional CRO services, covering diversified demands in biomedical research and related fields.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.cloud-clone.com

Contact Information

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SOURCE: Cloud-Clone Corp. (CCC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/high-sensitivity-detection-breaks-technical-barriers-cloud-clone%e2%80%99s-small-molecule-hor-1190190