Stefania Ferrero, Comau's CMO, on robotics for the AI-driven data-center boom and the trillion behind it. Where does automation actually make money as AI drives a roughly $1 trillion data-center buildout? Stefania Ferrero, Chief Marketing & Solutions Portfolio Officer at Comau, explains why battery storage, fenceless outdoor robots, and application engineering decide who wins. Her counterpoint to the hype: even with robots building robots, the human factor stays the real edge. For decision-makers: concrete demand signals from control systems to inspection to balance of plant, and where Comau is scaling now. 00:00:00 Intro 00:00:22 Grandfather's advice 00:02:42 From car design to robots that build cars 00:05:12 Automotive as a test bench for new industries 00:08:29 The productivity paradox and competition from China 00:13:04 Is Europe losing manufacturing to Asia? 00:15:15 Robotics hype vs. reality: 5 million industrial robots 00:19:40 Humanoid robots and physical AI 00:23:24 Fenceless robots: outdoor robotics thanks to generative AI 00:25:20 "Humanufacturing", exoskeletons and the Comau academy 00:32:52 The Mittelstand: getting started with automation 00:36:19 Data, Europe's hesitation, China's speed 00:38:59 Musk's 10-billion-robot call and the regulation question 00:44:23 What Ferrero is most excited about 00:47:05 Data centers: the trillion-dollar wave 00:48:16 The capability gap in the next 18 months 00:50:17 Self-improving AI and robots building robots 00:52:38 Closing message: the human factor 00:55:19 The wildest prediction for the next 20 years *Guest:* Stefania Ferrero is Chief Marketing & Solutions Portfolio Officer at Comau, the Italian industrial automation and robotics group, a role she has held since 2023. A certified engineer with a Master's in Management Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin, she brings close to 20 years across strategy, marketing, and business development in multiple industries. Before returning to Comau she was Head of Strategy and Strategic Marketing at Baker Hughes, shaping the long-range plan of its Industrial Energy Technology unit across gas, digital, and clean technologies; earlier roles include Pininfarina and Comau's Powertrain business. She sits on the board of Automha and on Comau's DEI Committee, and speaks six languages. Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefania-ferrero-5a6a541/ Website: https://www.comau.com/en/ *deeptech Insights:* deeptech INSIGHTS is a long-form interview series for people who think about frontier technology and the future for a living. Host Sascha Roehrer sits down with executives, investors, researchers, and the people shaping what comes next. Produced by Börsenmedien AG, Germany's leading financial media house (DER AKTIONÄR, BÖRSE ONLINE, €uro, €uro am Sonntag). Youtube English: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGwe6Ab4ZdSc Youtube German: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYvuwOqohiSw Spotify English: https://open.spotify.com/show/033ONjPa8CuRZwJ0wZyWPz?si=c6fe9d33623e4418 Spotify German: https://open.spotify.com/show/033ONlTEHwbLHanLrQ6SeC?si=738da62560ed4cd7 Guest suggestions & feedback: team@deeptech-report.de This episode is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.