PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a leader in AI-first operations management, today announced the appointment of Arnaud Lagarde as vice president of EMEA. Lagarde will lead PagerDuty's next phase of growth in the EMEA region, bringing the entire incident management lifecycle to customers across EMEA to solve their biggest digital challenges.

"We are thrilled to appoint Arnaud as vice president of EMEA, since he brings a wealth of enterprise sales relationships and years of experience growing this region," said Todd McNabb, chief revenue officer at PagerDuty. "Arnaud brings a specific combination of deep technical expertise and leadership that will be critical for PagerDuty's customers, partners and employees. He is a great fit for PagerDuty and we look forward to his impact."

Lagarde brings to the role over 20 years of experience spanning companies like Automation Anywhere, CA Technologies and BMC. Over the past two decades, he has worked closely with founders, investors and executive teams to establish product-market fit, develop enterprise go-to-market strategies and build high-performing revenue organizations. He brings extensive sales and domain expertise in AI-driven companies and has a strong track record for building high-performing regional teams and executing go-to-market strategies.

"PagerDuty has a massive opportunity across EMEA at a critical turning point for AI-first digital operations," said Arnaud Lagarde, vice president of EMEA, PagerDuty. "With my experience industrializing AI at scale in mission-critical processes and regulated industries, I look forward to working with our regional customers to unlock entirely new levels of operational efficiency. Moving forward, my priority is to empower our teams and ecosystem partners to accelerate growth, drive measurable business outcomes, and foster enduring enterprise relationships."

Lagarde received his Master of Art in Business Studies from ESIC ESSICA Bordeaux and graduated from IUT de Bordeaux earning a degree in business studies.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is the global leader in AI-first digital operations. By automatically detecting, diagnosing, and remediating issues, the PagerDuty Operations Cloud acts as the central control plane for the modern enterprise orchestrating AI agents and automated workflows with context from over 750 integrations. Trusted by approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, PagerDuty is the industry standard for organizations scaling resilient, autonomous operations. Learn more and try it for free at www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-powered platform that automates and orchestrates the entire incident management lifecycle from detection to resolution, providing resilience at scale. Designed for mission-critical operations, the platform empowers teams to identify and diagnose disruptions in real time, mobilizing the right teams to quickly streamline workflows to solve digital issues before they become incidents. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is essential for delivering flawless, always-on digital experiences that organizations and consumers expect today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713580845/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Debbie O'Brien

media@pagerduty.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Underwood

investor@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty