Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (the "Company") announces that at the Company's June 30, 2026 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting"), all proposed resolutions set out in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated May 29, 2026 (the "Circular") were passed at the Meeting.

At the Meeting:

(i) Mark Tadros, Vitaly Melnikov, Eamonn McHugh, Paul Baluch and Chad Rickaby were elected directors of the Company;

(ii) Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors;

(iii) A share unit awards increase in the number of maximum common shares authorized to be reserved under the Company's Omnibus Plan, to total a maximum of 9,949,048 common shares, was ratified, confirmed and approved; and

(iv) the Company's Omnibus Plan, as amended, and dated for reference May 20, 2026 was ratified, confirmed and approved, as attached as Schedule "B" to the Circular.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

This press release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC.

/s/ Mark Tadros

CEO, Chairman and Director

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way

Burnaby, BC V5J 5J3 Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N

Las Vegas, NV 89101 USA

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.