Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Hylton Karon (the "Reporting Person") announces that, on July 10, 2026, he disposed of an aggregate of 700,000 common shares in the capital of iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA) ("iFabric" or the "Issuer") pursuant to sales to two arm's length accredited investor purchasers for consideration of $4.50 per common share and aggregate consideration of CAD$3,150,000 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, the Reporting Person held 17,836,350 common shares and 200,000 options of the Issuer, representing approximately 49.1% of iFabric's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the options held by the Reporting Person.

After giving effect to the Disposition, the Reporting Person holds 17,136,350 common shares and 200,000 options of the Issuer, representing approximately 47.2% of iFabric's common shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the options held by the Reporting Person. The Disposition represents a decrease of approximately 1.9% in the Reporting Person's holdings of iFabric's common shares on a partially diluted basis. The common shares are held by the Reporting Person for investment purposes, and the common shares were disposed of for personal financial reasons. The Reporting Person may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer in the future depending on market prices and provided such acquisitions or dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 525 Denison Street, Unit 1, Markham, Ontario L3R 2A2. The Reporting Person's address is 525 Denison Street, Unit 1, Markham, Ontario L3R 2A2.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305057

Source: Hylton Karon