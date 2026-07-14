Americans for Ibogaine Welcomes Milestone as Federal Government Mobilizes Multiple Agencies to Advance Ibogaine Research and Psychedelic Medicine

HHS announcement marks the latest milestone in a movement led by Americans for Ibogaine. HHS, VA, FDA, NIH, ARPA-H and HRSA announce coordinated actions implementing Executive Order, accelerating research, clinical readiness and the pathway toward future FDA-approved psychedelic therapies.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Americans for Ibogaine (AFI) today welcomed the coordinated, government-wide implementation of the Executive Order advancing psychedelic medicine, including a landmark HHS-VA partnership, new federal actions to accelerate ibogaine research, and efforts to prepare the healthcare system for the responsible deployment of future FDA-approved psychedelic therapies.

Just 18 months ago, ibogaine and psychedelic medicine remained largely outside the mainstream. Today, psychedelics are part of the national healthcare conversation, reflected in historic state investments, a Presidential Executive Order, and now another major federal milestone.

Americans for Ibogaine has been at the center of that transformation.

The trajectory accelerated dramatically in April 2026, when President Donald J. Trump signed a landmark Executive Order directing federal agencies to accelerate research into psychedelic medicine. Sought and secured by Americans for Ibogaine, the Executive Order made psychedelic medicine a federal priority.

Today's HHS announcement marks the first major federal action implementing that directive, demonstrating President Trump and his Administration's commitment to advancing evidence-based psychedelic medicine. In just a matter of months, the Executive Order has moved ibogaine and psychedelic medicine from the margins of public policy to the center of America's healthcare agenda.

Americans for Ibogaine's Path to Today's Announcement

The movement began in Kentucky, where AFI CEO W. Bryan Hubbard championed ibogaine research while leading the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. His willingness to challenge the status quo ultimately cost him his position . Former Texas Governor Rick Perry stepped in with a simple message: "Bring it to Texas. We'll get it done."

On January 2, 2025, Perry and Hubbard announced the Texas Ibogaine Initiative on The Joe Rogan Experience , launching a national effort to educate policymakers and the public about the promise of evidence-based psychedelic medicine.

That campaign secured Texas' historic $100 million investment in ibogaine clinical trials, the largest publicly funded psychedelic research initiative in history. Following the Texas bill signing, Americans for Ibogaine was officially launched under the leadership of Chairman Governor Rick Perry and CEO Bryan Hubbard to take the advocacy nationwide.

The Americans for Ibogaine team and Ambassadors traveled the country educating lawmakers and sharing the stories that put a human face on the movement.

Americans for Ibogaine has helped secure legislative victories in Arizona , Mississippi , Louisiana , Tennessee , Oklahoma , Colorado , Kentucky and beyond while supporting new legislative efforts across the country. Americans for Ibogaine built a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers, researchers, clinicians, Veterans, Tribal leaders, philanthropists, and patient advocates committed to advancing education, awareness, and policy around psychedelic medicines.

Americans for Ibogaine carried its message into virtually every corner of the national conversation. AFI reached millions through conversations with Oprah , CNN , Joe Rogan (x2), Fox News , The New York Times , The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal , Politico , Rolling Stone , Theo Von , and dozens of national and local media outlets. AFI leaders also served as keynote speakers at SXSW , Psychedelic Science , the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) , and other major forums across the country.

The message was everywhere. The momentum became impossible to ignore.

In April 2026, during their second appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience , Governor Perry and Hubbard had one final ask of Rogan: encourage President Donald Trump to take a serious look at the science behind psychedelic medicine.

Less than two weeks later, President Trump signed a landmark Executive Order directing federal agencies to accelerate research into ibogaine and other emerging therapies.

Today's HHS announcement marks the first federal action implementing that Executive Order, turning Presidential policy into action.

"This is exactly why Americans for Ibogaine was created," said Rick Perry, Chairman of Americans for Ibogaine and former Texas Governor. "We believed the science and stories deserved serious attention. Today, researchers, lawmakers, federal agencies, and healthcare leaders are acting. We're proud of the role Americans for Ibogaine has played in building the movement that brought us to this moment."

"Americans for Ibogaine set out to change the future of mental health and addiction treatment, and that's exactly what we've done," said W. Bryan Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer of Americans for Ibogaine. "Today's announcement proves what's possible when people fight with unity to hold broken systems accountable. With the support of everyone who believes in our mission, we will continue fighting to make new history for every person living at the end of hope."

"For too long, Veterans and others have had to leave this country to pursue treatments they couldn't access at home," said Marcus Luttrell, Navy SEAL veteran, author of Lone Survivor, and Americans for Ibogaine Board Member. "These medicines saved my life. Seeing our country's leaders take meaningful action gives hope to millions of Americans still waiting for better options."

Today's announcement is another milestone, not the finish line. Americans for Ibogaine will continue leading the effort to advance rigorous clinical research, educate policymakers, and build bipartisan support until promising therapies are thoroughly evaluated and available within the American healthcare system.

As a nonprofit organization, Americans for Ibogaine's work is made possible through the generosity of donors and philanthropic partners. To learn more about the organization's mission or support the mission, visit www.americansforibogaine.org .

About Americans for Ibogaine

Americans for Ibogaine is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing scientific research, public education, and responsible medical access to ibogaine and psychedelic medicines for substance use disorder, trauma, traumatic brain injury, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through bipartisan collaboration and evidence-based advocacy, AFI works to accelerate rigorous clinical research and expand access to innovative therapies within the U.S. healthcare system.

Media Contact:

aubrey@glazersmedia.com

SOURCE: Americans for Ibogaine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/americans-for-ibogaine-welcomes-milestone-as-federal-government-mobil-1190634