Orosur Mining Inc Announces APTA Continues to Deliver

Second hole (MAP107) in current drill phase reports substantial gold intersection of 135m @ 1.91g/t Au, including 49m @ 4.06g/t Au.

Hole ended in mineralisation.

Currently drilling from the east to test shallower potential.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned 100% by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10th 2026.

APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen over 39,000m of drilling, with drilling ongoing.

El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area. Extensive mapping and sampling programs have been undertaken and planning for the first drill program ever undertaken at the prospect are well advanced.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

APTA

The APTA prospect in the centre of the Project area has over 39,000m of drilling by various companies since 2012. This work has identified a substantial epithermal gold system.

The last phase of drilling was undertaken by the Company's previous JV partner, MMA, from late 2020 through early 2022, at which time the abatement of Covid related operational restrictions allowed MMA field crews to begin to explore the wider Anzá project area. Results from the final holes of this phase of work were announced on 27th June 2022.

Upon assuming control of the Project in November 2024, the Company focused most of its resources on exploration at the Pepas prospect, ultimately leading to a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") being calculated and announced in February 2026.

Work by Company geological teams in early 2026, developed new geological concepts for APTA, whereby gold mineralisation was thought to be constrained within silicified sediments and volcaniclastics bound by two large faults roughly 100m apart, that together make up the Aragon fault zone and acted as conduits for gold bearing fluids.

The first hole in a new drilling program (MAP106, results announced 9th June 2026) returned a long, lower grade intersection with higher grade zones at vertical levels substantially above what was expected from previous historical drilling.

Subsequently, hole MAP107 was drilled from a similar location, but targeted to intersect the same geological features, but roughly 50m to the south (figure 2) in order to test continuity of these higher-grade zones.

As with the previous hole, MAP107 intersected mineralisation almost immediately upon entering the Aragon fault zone, at a much higher level than previous drilling.

A composite intersection of 135.5m @ 1.91 g/t Au was recorded, with higher grade intervals included, especially lower in the hole (Table 1)

Figure 2. Plan of drilling

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) MAP107 111.65 247.15 135.5 1.91 including 198.15 247.15 49 4.06 including 221.15 247.15 26 7.15 including 233.35 247.15 13.8 12.73

Table 1. Drill intersection MAP107

However, like the previous hole, MAP107 experienced difficult drilling conditions related to the broken ground of the Aragon fault zone, and the decision was taken to terminate the hole above the target zone of high-grade mineralisation that had been intersected in previous holes (Figure 3.)

The hole ended in mineralisation.

Results of MAP107 have supported the interpretation that the deeper levels of higher-grade mineralisation are substantially larger than previously thought. This information will assist in geological modelling that may if further results warrant, form the basis of a future MRE being developed at APTA.

Due to the difficult drilling, the decision has been made to move the rig eastward to a new access track and test the nature of shallower mineralisation drilled from the east toward the west. Pad preparation is underway and drilling at this hole (MAP108) is expected to start in several days.

Figure 3. Section, MAP-107

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) MAP011 213 219 6 18.26 MAP020 145 186 41 3.85 MAP021 224 242 18 14.14 MAP033 157 179 22 10.42 MAP036 198 227 29 3.88 MAP038 172 212 40 14.09 MAP048 181 195 14 40.37 MAP054 41 59 18 2.96 97 110 13 4.36 144 149 5 17.76 MAP055 177 190 14 4.89 MAP060 222 247 25 4.86 MAP062 217 240 23 5 MAP070 221 233 12 5.28 284 298 14 5.02 MAP072 184 255 71 3.53 MAP073 271 293 22 6.02 MAP076 228 240 12 5.39 MAP079 271 294 23 17.40 MAP082 227 256 29 2.5 MAP086 179 183 4 6.12 215 234 19 2.85 MAP089 275 334 59 9.61 MAP090 180 186 6 9.91 MAP091 222 284 62 2.05 MAP106 189.5 419.2 229.7 0.88

Table 2. Previous historical intersections, APTA

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"As with the previous hole, MAP107 is showing APTA to be more extensive than was previously thought. A lot more work is warranted, and we are fully funded to carry it out."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Alison Allfrey

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - APTA prospect since 2020 *

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) MAP-072 400088 694745 1075 -55 293 MAP-073 400018 694503 1097 -58 295 MAP-074 399981 694684 1110 -58 295 MAP-075 400168 694723 1024 -55 295 MAP-076 400019 694527 1107 -50 295 MAP-077 400168 694723 1024 -69 295 MAP-078 399917 694719 1112 -50 295 MAP-079 399995 693976 960 -55 295 MAP-080 400231 694580 966 -55 295 MAP-081 400045 693950 920 -55 295 MAP-082 400176 694797 1020 -50 296 MAP-083 400176 694797 1020 -60 310 MAP-084 400045 693950 920 -57 321 MAP-085 400167 694552 1000 -46 247 MAP-086 400067 694360 1068 -54 295 MAP-087 400027 694168 988 -54 290 MAP-088 400168 694723 1024 -55 341 MAP-089 400067 694360 1068 -59 317 MAP-090 400041 694630 1059 -56 296 MAP-091 400060 694715 1089 -50 295 MAP-092 399420 695235 1162 -50 138 MAP-093 400055 694203 1006 -59 290 MAP-094 399954 694347 1031 -64 303 MAP-095 399722 695252 1113 -50 135 MAP-096 399759 694632 1082 -57 127 MAP-097 400054 694472 1087 -71 311 MAP-098 399794 694730 1149 -65 130 MAP-099 399098 695129 1157 -50 250 MAP-100 400096 694431 1051 -59 283 MAP-101 400286 694890 967 -50 331 MAP-102 400095 694426 990 -61.5 303.5 MAP-103 399793 694730 1162 -65.5 123.3 MAP-104 399982 694294 1015 -60 297 MAP-105 399793 694730 1162 -63.8 113.3 MAP-106A 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 MAP-107 399808 694864 1128 -60 109

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.1g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-apta-continues-to-deliver-1190700