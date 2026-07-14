Researchers from China and Spain have developed a three-source heat pump system designed for cold climates. The system integrates an air source heat pump (ASHP), a water source heat pump (WSHP), and a ground source heat pump (GSHP), and was evaluated through both simulations and experimental testing. "Compared with existing studies that primarily focus on the integration of multi-source heat pump architectures or qualitative evaluations of system performance, this study aims to provide a quantitative thermodynamic assessment of multi-source heat pump systems operating under cold-climate conditions," ...

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