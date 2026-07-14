Cumberland Packaging Selects Amtech Software to Support Its Packaging Operations in the UK

Leading corrugated packaging manufacturer selects Encore ERP to power its operations

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Software, a leading provider of AI-powered ERP, MES and CRM solutions for the label and packaging industries, today announced that Cumberland Packaging Ltd has selected Amtech's Encore ERP platform to manage and streamline its operations. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Amtech as it continues to expand its presence in the UK packaging market, building on an already strong base of label plant customers in the region.

Headquartered in Southend-on-Sea, Cumberland Packaging is one of the top five independent corrugated sheet plants in the UK. With over four decades of manufacturing expertise, the company produces a wide range of corrugated and solid board packaging, converted polystyrene, foam, and ancillary packaging materials, serving customers across extensive areas of the UK.

By implementing Encore ERP, Cumberland Packaging will gain end-to-end visibility across its production, inventory, and delivery operations, enabling the company to continue delivering on its promise of getting customer orders there "on time, every time."

"We evaluated a number of solutions before choosing Encore," said John Watson, Owner and Managing Director, Cumberland Packaging. "Amtech's deep understanding of the packaging industry, combined with Encore's purpose-built functionality, gave us confidence that this was the right platform to support our growth. We're excited to modernise how we run the business and give our team the tools they need to serve our customers even better."

"Cumberland Packaging is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, high-quality manufacturer we love partnering with," said Chuck Schneider, CEO of Amtech Software. "This partnership is particularly meaningful for Amtech. It opens the door to the UKI packaging market where we already have a strong foothold in labels. We look forward to supporting Cumberland Packaging as they continue to grow and to building on this momentum across the region."

About Cumberland Packaging

Cumberland Packaging Ltd is one of the UK's top five independent corrugated sheet plants, based in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. Established over forty years ago, the company manufactures corrugated cartons, solid board packaging, polystyrene, foam, and a wide range of ancillary packaging materials. Cumberland Packaging holds multiple quality certifications including ISO 14001, BRCGS (again securing an AA rating at its recent annual audit), FSC Chain of Custody, and is proud to underline its commitment to ethical trading via the SEDEX platform. Learn more at www.cumberlandpackaging.co.uk.

About Amtech

Amtech Software is the leading purpose-built provider of ERP,?MES?and CRM software solutions for the global packaging and labels industry.?Leading the journey for continuous innovation with cloud and practical AI solutions, Amtech helps corrugated packaging, folding carton, flexible?packaging?and label manufacturers around the world securely streamline plant operations from order entry to job execution and final delivery. Founded over 40 years ago, Amtech supports over 1,250 plants worldwide with a presence in North America, Latin?America?and Europe.?For more information, visit?www.amtechsoftware.com.

Media Contact: Keeton PR, lauren.gamba@keetonpr.com

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