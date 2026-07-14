Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is advancing the development of artificial intelligence capabilities for its unmanned ground vehicle ("UGV") platform, with a focus on defence, security, counter-drone support, autonomous navigation and mission-adaptive field operations. The UGV program represents a strategic expansion of First Hydrogen's existing hydrogen mobility activities into advanced robotics, autonomous systems, defence and security applications.

As drone threats continue to evolve from individual first-person-view ("FPV") attacks to coordinated and increasingly complex multi-drone operations, defence and security organizations are evaluating new layers of protection that extend beyond traditional aerial systems. First Hydrogen believes intelligent autonomous ground platforms can play an important role in this emerging environment by supporting force protection, reconnaissance, logistics, sensor deployment and counter-unmanned aerial systems ("counter-UAS") applications. The platform is intended to extend operational coverage, support wider security perimeters and allow personnel to supervise multiple automated systems while reducing their direct exposure to hazardous environments.

To support development of the platform, First Hydrogen is in discussions with a highly experienced artificial intelligence specialist with experience in autonomous systems, advanced computing and defence-related technology programs. This expertise is expected to support the Company's AI development roadmap and may enhance autonomous decision-making, situational awareness, sensor fusion, threat detection and mission effectiveness.

The proposed AI development work is expected to focus on several key areas, including autonomous navigation, object recognition, sensor integration, mission planning, operator-assist tools and support for future counter-UAS applications. These capabilities are intended to enhance the platform's ability to operate in complex environments, support real-time decision-making and provide defence, security, industrial and infrastructure customers with adaptable robotic solutions for emerging threats.

Advances in artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation, sensor integration and edge computing are enabling a new generation of UGVs designed to operate in dynamic and challenging environments. Mobile autonomous platforms could be configured to carry sensors, communications systems, surveillance equipment and counter-UAS payloads directly to areas where threats emerge, providing a flexible and responsive layer of defence support.

First Hydrogen's UGV platform is being designed as a rugged, modular and mission-adaptable autonomous ground system. The Company's previously announced platform includes a patented and patent pending folding chassis architecture, articulated leg-wheel assemblies, hot-swappable mission modules and amphibious capabilities. These features are intended to support operations across difficult terrain, coastal environments, ports, inland waterways, industrial sites, remote infrastructure, defence facilities and other environments where conventional vehicles may face mobility or deployment limitations.

Balraj Mann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Hydrogen, commented: "The battlefield and security environment is changing rapidly, and autonomous systems are becoming increasingly important across defence, infrastructure protection and emergency response. By pursuing specialized artificial intelligence expertise for our UGV program, we are strengthening the platform's potential to support next-generation defence and security applications, including autonomous navigation, situational awareness and counter-drone support. We believe this represents a natural extension of First Hydrogen's strategy at the intersection of clean energy, autonomous systems, mobility and advanced robotics."

Fortune Business Insights reports the drone market size is projected to reach US$210.3 billion by 2034 from US$91.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.63% during the forecast period. (https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drone-market-116193).

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear.com)

First Nuclear Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: First Hydrogen Corp.