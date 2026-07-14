NCC AB: Interim report for the second quarter and first half of 2026

Good performance

"Overall, my view of the company's performance during the second quarter is positive. We have strengthened our underlying profitability, we are continuing to win attractive projects, and the quality of our order backlog is good," says Tomas Carlsson, president and CEO, NCC.

Increased orders received in contracting

Higher earnings in the business areas overall were offset

by increased costs related to ongoing disputes

by increased costs related to ongoing disputes Very strong start to the season for the Industry business area

Higher margins in contracting

Good demand in NCC's prioritized segments

Second quarter 2026

Orders received amounted to SEK 14,129 M (13,392)

Net sales totaled SEK 14,221 M (14,543)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 635 M (649)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 611 M (603)

Profit after tax was SEK 452 M (467)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 4.62 (4.77)

First half-year 2026

Orders received amounted to SEK 28,880 M (27,394)

Net sales totaled SEK 23,871 M (25,621)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 399 M (479)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 360 M (428)

Profit after tax was SEK 267 M (331)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.72 (3.38)

Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report in an audiocast and teleconference today on July 14, 2026 at 9.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08.00 CEST.

Link to audiocast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.

SE: +46 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 203 059 58 63

US: +1 631 570 56 13

This information is information that NCC AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on July 14, 2026, at 07:10 a.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Susanne Lithander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), +46 730 37 08 74

Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.