Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-June 2026

"We grew by 4.7% organically in the quarter, driven by high demand for our products and solutions. We are also now taking important steps to enhance our focus, efficiency, and profitability - and to create better conditions for long-term value creation," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of Arjo.

April-June 2026 in brief

Net sales increased to SEK 2,759 M (2,678).

Net sales grew organically by 4.7%.

The gross margin was 42.1% (43.4).

Adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 482 M (475).

Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 211 M (208).

Profit after financial items increased to SEK 171 M (126).

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.46 (0.34).

Cash flow from operations rose to SEK 257 M (205), corresponding to a cash conversion of 53.3% (46.6).

The Arjo Management Team was expanded to include five regional managers to enhance the Group's commercial focus and execution capabilities close to the market.

The Group has received an initial refund of approximately SEK 22 M related to tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in the US.



Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on July 14 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q2-report-2026/dial-in



Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/



A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026



For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com



Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com



This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on July 14, 2026.