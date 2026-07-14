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WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 09:05
2,342 Euro
-2,66 % -0,064
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
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1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
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2,4962,50211:15
2,4942,50211:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
30 Leser
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Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-June 2026

"We grew by 4.7% organically in the quarter, driven by high demand for our products and solutions. We are also now taking important steps to enhance our focus, efficiency, and profitability - and to create better conditions for long-term value creation," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of Arjo.

April-June 2026 in brief

  • Net sales increased to SEK 2,759 M (2,678).

Net sales grew organically by 4.7%.

  • The gross margin was 42.1% (43.4).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 482 M (475).
  • Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 211 M (208).
  • Profit after financial items increased to SEK 171 M (126).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.46 (0.34).
  • Cash flow from operations rose to SEK 257 M (205), corresponding to a cash conversion of 53.3% (46.6).
  • The Arjo Management Team was expanded to include five regional managers to enhance the Group's commercial focus and execution capabilities close to the market.
  • The Group has received an initial refund of approximately SEK 22 M related to tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in the US.

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on July 14 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/

A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026


For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com


Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com


This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on July 14, 2026.


About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treating leg ulcers, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis, and our medical beds are all designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all care situations. With approximately 7 000 people worldwide and more than 65 years of caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.