Pulsar Helium: Pulsar Announces Closing of Fundraise

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BREACH ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Launch Announcement of the Fundraise dated July 7, 2026.

CASCAIS, Portugal, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that further to its announcements on July 7 and 8, 2026, it has conditionally closed its Fundraise of 25,393,329 Offer Share at a price of £0.75 (approximately CAD$1.43) per Offer Share for total gross proceeds of £19.0 million (approximately US$25.5 million / CAD$36.0 million). Closing of the Fundraise remains subject to receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Fundraise consisted of issuance of 25,393,329 Offer Shares as follows:

23,895,801 new Common Shares pursuant to the Placing raising gross proceeds of approximately US$24.0 million (equivalent to approximately £17.9 million / CAD$34.1 million);

1,000,866 new Common Shares pursuant to the Subscription, with University Bancorp, Inc (as defined below), raising gross proceeds of approximately US$1.0 million (equivalent to approximately £0.75 million / CAD$1.4 million); and

496,662 new Common Shares pursuant to the Retail Offer, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$0.5 million (equivalent to approximately £0.4 million / CAD$0.7 million).





The Fundraise was conducted pursuant to Pulsar's Canadian base shelf prospectus dated February 11, 2026 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") as supplemented by the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2026, relating to the Placing (the "Prospectus Supplement"), copies of which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. As the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus qualify the distribution of the Offer Shares sold pursuant to the Fundraise, the Offer Shares will not be subject to any resale restrictions in Canada.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus is provided in accordance with Canadian securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from the Company at connect@pulsarhelium.com, by providing the contact with an email address or mailing address, as applicable.

In consideration of the services rendered by Canaccord in connection with the Placing, the Company agreed to pay, subject to and conditional on admission, Canaccord: (i) a cash fee equal to 6% of the total gross proceeds of the Placing raised from investors introduced by Canaccord (plus VAT, if applicable); and (ii) a cash fee equal to 2% of the total gross proceeds of the Placing raised from cornerstone investors introduced by the Company and the Subscription (plus VAT, if applicable). In addition, in connection with the proceeds of the Placing raised from a cornerstone investor introduced by the Company, the Company has agreed to pay an additional finder's fee in cash equal to 2% of the total gross proceeds raised from such investors under the Placing to an arm's length third party finder, MORE Investments & Research Inc. In consideration of the services rendered by Retail Book in connection with the Retail Offer, a cash fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Retail Offer subject to a minimum of £20,000.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Canaccord Genuity Limited

(Sole Bookrunner)

James Asensio / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond (Investment Banking)

Sam Lucas / Darren Furby (Equity Capital Markets)

+44 (0) 207 523 8000

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

About Pulsar Helium

Pulsar is a primary helium company advancing its flagship Topaz Project in northeastern Minnesota and is home to one of North America's highest-grade primary helium discoveries and includes a verified source of helium-3. Pulsar is committed to responsibly developing strategic helium resources that support innovation, economic growth and long-term supply security in the United States.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Announcement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advisories

Certain information contained in this Announcement would have been deemed inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596) which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended and supplemented from time to time, until the release of this Announcement.

Exchange Rate

For reference purposes in this Announcement, one United States dollar has been converted into one British pound at a rate of 1.00 to £0.7469. One Canadian dollar has been converted into one British pound at a rate of 1.00 to £0.5257.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected final approval of the TSX-V.

Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements; the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals; and that the State of Minnesota will complete the requisite rulemaking, environmental review, permitting requirements and implementation steps to allow for commercial production.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic data for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; that Pulsar may be unsuccessful at negotiating the Definitive Agreement with the vendor; the risk that the equipment to be acquired pursuant to the Letter Agreement may not perform as anticipated or at all; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; the risk that the requisite state rulemaking, environmental review, permitting and implementation steps will not be completed; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Save for the Prospectus Supplement, no prospectus or admission document has been or will be filed, published or made available in connection with the matters described in this Announcement.

Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. In any EEA Member State, this Announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons in such member states who are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") including any implementing measure in any member state ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom, this Announcement is addressed and directed only at persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 ("POATR") and who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to communicate it to (all such persons being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with such persons.

Other persons should not rely or act upon this Announcement or any of its contents. This Announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this Announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This Announcement does not itself constitute an offer for sale or subscription of any securities in the Company.

All offers of the Placing Shares in the EEA and the United Kingdom will be made pursuant to an exemption under the EU Prospectus Regulation and POATR (respectively) from the requirement to produce a prospectus. In the United Kingdom, this Announcement is being directed solely at persons in circumstances in which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") does not require the approval of the Announcement by an authorized person.

Neither this Announcement nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in, into or from Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or transmitted, distributed to, or sent by, any national or resident or citizen of any such countries or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction (each a "Restricted Jurisdiction"). Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States, Australian, Japanese or South African securities laws.

This Announcement does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities in any Restricted Jurisdiction or in Canada, The Fundraise and the distribution of this Announcement and other information in connection with the Fundraise and Admission in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this Announcement and any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No offer or sale of any securities is being made in Canada under this Announcement. The Placing Shares, the Retail Offer Shares and the Subscription Shares are not being offered or sold in any of the provinces or territories of Canada.

The information contained in this Announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this Announcement or its accuracy, completeness or fairness. The information in this Announcement is subject to change. However, the Company does not undertake to provide the recipient of this Announcement with any additional information, or to update this Announcement or to correct any inaccuracies, and the distribution of this Announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with the Placing or the Retail Offer or any transaction or arrangement referred to in this Announcement.

For the purposes of UK MAR and Article 2 of the binding technical standards published by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to MAR as regards Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, the person responsible for the release of this Announcement is Thomas Abraham-James.

Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as Sole Bookrunner for Pulsar and for no-one else in connection with the subject matter of this Announcement (but not the Subscription, Retail Offer or any arrangements related thereto), and will not be responsible to anyone other than Pulsar for providing the protections afforded to clients of Canaccord, or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Canaccord or by any of their respective affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefor is expressly disclaimed.

Canaccord, nor any of their subsidiaries or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Canaccord (as the case may be) in connection with this Announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or estimate, and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company.

The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance, and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

The Offer Shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraise will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than on AIM and the TSX-V.

Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this Announcement.

Information to Distributors - UK Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK Product Governance Requirements) and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the securities the subject of the Fundraise have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS); and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the UK Target Market Assessment). Notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the securities the subject of the Fundraise may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the securities is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Fundraise. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, Canaccord will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the COBS; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the securities the subject of the Fundraise. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the securities and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Information to Distributors - EU Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (MiFID II); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the securities the subject of the Fundraise have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the EU Target Market Assessment). Notwithstanding the EU Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the securities the subject of the Fundraise may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the securities is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The EU Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Fundraise. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the EU Target Market Assessment, Canaccord will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the EU Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the securities the subject of the Fundraise. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the securities and determining appropriate distribution channels.