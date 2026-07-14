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WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 11:09
4,112 Euro
-0,05 % -0,002
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0924,12011:20
4,0924,12011:20
PR Newswire
14.07.2026 07:25 Uhr
20 Leser
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Aker Solutions ASA: Second-quarter and half-year results 2026

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter and the first half of 2026. Several key project milestones were met during the quarter. Aker Solutions now expects 2026 revenue to be between NOK 50 and 55 billion with EBITDA margins of around 7.5 percent excluding net profit from SLB OneSubsea.

2Q 2026 Financial highlights
(excluding special items)

  • Revenue NOK 13.1 billion
  • EBITDA NOK 1.2 billion
  • EBITDA margin 9.2 percent
  • EBITDA margin excl. net profit from SLB OneSubsea 7.9 percent
  • Earnings per share NOK 1.37
  • Order intake NOK 9.9 billion (0.8x book-to-bill)
  • Order backlog NOK 77.2 billion

1H 2026 Financial highlights
(excluding special items)

  • Revenue NOK 26.5 billion
  • EBITDA NOK 2.4 billion
  • EBITDA margin 8.9 percent
  • EBITDA margin excl. net profit from SLB OneSubsea 7.8 percent
  • Earnings per share NOK 2.67
  • Order intake NOK 38.7 billion (1.5x book-to-bill)

"We continue to meet milestones across a broad range of projects, and we are gearing up for major deliveries to Aker BP. With another quarter of solid financial performance, this is a period our organization can be proud of," said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Solutions.

"I am also encouraged by the range of improvement initiatives we are implementing together with our customers. These efforts increase value for our customers while strengthening our competitiveness and creating more opportunities for Aker Solutions," said Digre.

Key developments

Revenue in the second quarter was NOK 13.1 billion. EBITDA excluding special items was NOK 1.2 billion, representing an underlying EBITDA margin of 9.2 percent, or 7.9 percent, excluding net profit from SLB OneSubsea.

Operationally, Aker Solutions reached several important milestones across its project portfolio, including load-out of the Hugin B topside for Aker BP and construction start for the second-generation CCS projects in Norway.

Order intake for the quarter was NOK 9.9 billion. This was mainly driven by the award for an HVDC substructure, supply of all electromechanical equipment to the Tussa II hydropower plant, and a long-term frame agreement with Cenovus Energy in Canada. The secured backlog at the end of the quarter stood at NOK 77.2 billion.

Aker Solutions' financial position remains robust with a net cash position of NOK 4.3 billion, including investments in liquid funds. During the quarter, Aker Solutions distributed NOK 4.2 billion in ordinary and extraordinary cash dividends to its shareholders.

Outlook and guidance

Based on the secured backlog and market activity, full-year revenue in 2026 is now expected to be between NOK 50 and 55 billion. The underlying EBITDA margin, excluding net profit from SLB OneSubsea, is expected to be around 7.5 percent for the full year 2026.

SLB OneSubsea is an important contributor to value creation in Aker Solutions, which holds a 20 percent ownership. Aker Solutions expects distributions from SLB OneSubsea to increase in the second half of 2026, supporting full-year distribution broadly in line with 2025 levels.

Webcast presentation

The second-quarter and half-year results will be presented by webcast today, July 14, at 09:00 CEST. To attend the presentation, go to www.akersolutions.com/webcast.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Written questions can be submitted live through the online solution or sent in advance to [email protected] , Head of Investor Relations.

An opportunity for individual press interviews will follow the webcast. Please direct your interest to [email protected] from Communications.

The reports published today, and previous reports, are also available on our website at https://www.akersolutions.com/investors/quarterly-results/

Contact:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2026,c4374176

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4374176/9648766b05f505cb.pdf

2Q-2026-Presentation

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4374176/af7e1217c75c9627.pdf

Half year results 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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