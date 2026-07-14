Jackery recently showcased its new plug-in solar energy storage systems at The smarter E 2026 in Munich. The company's new products build on its mission to bring clean energy everywhere, according to Jeff Shen, Head of Sales at Jackery Europe. New products launched at the event included the SolarVault 3 Series for plug-in solar energy storage, as well as a Home Energy Management System (HEMS). The HEMS solution - called Jackery Ark - provides transparency for the AI data it uses to optimize power use by the consumer. Shen said that the system also enables users to work manually together with ...

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