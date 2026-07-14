Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 drill program at its 100%-owned Hat polymetallic porphyry project ("Hat" or the "Project") in northwestern British Columbia. Drill holes H109 through H112 at Pad 1, East of the Hat deposit, have reached their intended depth targets, with drill core intersecting Hat-style mineralization consistent with the broader mineralized system. Assay results are pending. The Company is now advancing drilling operations to Pad 2, Southwest of the Hat deposit.

Drill target locations for the 2026 program were developed through three independent technical methods. Four priority drill pad locations, Pad 1, Pad 2, Pad 3, and Pad 4, were consistently identified by all three methods, providing an exceptional level of convergence and geological confidence. The selected locations are designed to expand the mineral resource envelope and upgrade Inferred mineral resources toward the Indicated and Measured categories required to support a Pre-Feasibility Study.

CEO Comment

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented: "What gives me the greatest confidence in our 2026 drill program is that three entirely independent technical evaluations - our geological team's interpretation, a rigorous quantitative resource confidence assessment, and a systematic AI analysis of our geophysical data, all pointed to the same four locations. That level of independent convergence is exceptional and speaks to the coherent, well-defined nature of the Hat system. Pad 1 has delivered exactly what we expected, and we are now advancing to Pad 2. Our objective in this program is strategic: to expand the resource and to provide the data necessary to convert Inferred tonnes into Indicated and Measured categories in support of future engineering and economic studies."

Highlights

Drilling at Pad 1 (H109-H112) has reached intended depth targets with Hat-style mineralization intersected in drill core. Assay results are pending.

Three independent target methods, geological interpretation, quantitative resource confidence assessment (conditional simulation), and AI-assisted geophysical analysis, all identify the same four priority pad locations.

The convergence of all three independent methods on four common locations provides an exceptional level of geological confidence underpinning the 2026 drill program.

Drill locations are designed to expand the mineralized footprint and upgrade Inferred mineral resources toward Indicated and Measured categories in support of future Pre-Feasibility Study requirements.

Doubleview has released an interactive three-dimensional technical database of the Hat deposit, available at https://www.doubleview.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Hat_3D_Database-v2.html (desktop browser recommended).

(desktop browser recommended). The Company is advancing drilling operations to Pad 2.

2026 Target Selection Methodology

The Company pursued an accelerated, data-intensive approach to target selection for the 2026 drill program, with the objective of maximizing geological confidence in a single exploration season. Three complementary and independent target-generation methods were applied:

Geological Interpretation. Doubleview's geological team developed drill targets through an integrated review of the deposit's geological model, drill hole data, core logging, structural framework, alteration patterns, and the spatial distribution of mineralization. Target locations were selected to address areas with limited drill coverage and to test the lateral and depth continuity and expansion potential of the mineralized system.

Resource Confidence Assessment. Tomasz Wawruch, FAusIMM, of Mineit Consulting Inc., completed an independent quantitative resource confidence assessment using conditional simulation techniques. The study identified priority drill locations where additional drilling would most effectively reduce estimation uncertainty and support reclassification of mineral resources from Inferred toward Indicated and Measured categories, specifically those required for a defensible Pre-Feasibility Study.

AI-Assisted Geophysical Analysis. Doubleview commissioned DrillTargetAI to perform a systematic review of the Hat Project's induced polarization (IP) geophysical dataset. The analysis identified zones where high chargeability coincides with low resistivity, a signature consistent with the sulfide-bearing, copper-mineralized systems already confirmed at Hat. Candidate zones were restricted to areas located more than 180 metres from existing drill collars to prioritize untested ground, and were distributed across the target area to ensure targets test distinct portions of the anomaly. The analysis is grounded entirely in the Project's own geophysical data, rather than external or generic models.

The four priority pad locations, Pad 1, Pad 2, Pad 3, and Pad 4, represent locations where all three independent methods identify targets in close spatial agreement. This convergence provides a robust foundation of geological confidence for the 2026 program and serves as an independent validation of the coherent nature of the Hat mineralizing system.





Figure 1: Drill target priority areas and pad locations for the 2026 exploration program. The four selected pads (Pad 1-4) reflect the convergence of geological, statistical, and AI-assisted target assessment methods.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/305098_fe15cc50140a3977_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Compilation of proposed drill locations from all three independent target methods. Spatial convergence at four locations underpins the 2026 drill program selection.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/305098_fe15cc50140a3977_002full.jpg

Resource Context and Drilling Objectives

The Hat Project hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of February 25, 2026, comprising 609 Mt of Measured and Indicated Resources at 0.43% CuEq and 503 Mt of Inferred Resources at 0.41% CuEq (as previously disclosed February 25, 2026). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The substantial Inferred resource component represents a meaningful opportunity to advance resource confidence through targeted, systematic drilling. The 2026 drill program is designed to provide the geological continuity and data density required to support conversion of Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured categories, and to test the expansion potential of the mineralized system beyond the current resource envelope in support of future engineering and economic studies.

Interactive 3D Hat Project Database

Doubleview has published a browser-based interactive three-dimensional technical database of the Hat deposit, incorporating drill hole data, geological interpretation, and resource modelling. The database is available to investors and technical stakeholders at

https://www.doubleview.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Hat_3D_Database-v2.html





(desktop browser recommended).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/305098_fig3.jpg

The Company believes this tool provides an unprecedented level of transparency and technical insight into the scale and character of the Hat mineralized system.

Qualified Person

Tomasz Wawruch, FAusIMM, Senior Geology and Mineral Resource Consultant at Mineit Consulting Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Wawruch has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQX: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The Company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects, collectively critical minerals, utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the Company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the Company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of drill core observations and visual mineralization intersected at Pad 1; anticipated assay results and their potential significance; the potential to convert Inferred mineral resources to Indicated or Measured categories through additional drilling; the potential expansion of the mineral resource beyond the current resource envelope; the outcomes and significance of the geological, statistical, and AI-assisted target assessment methods; the design, objectives, and anticipated outcomes of the 2026 drill program; the potential for future advancement to a Pre-Feasibility Study; and the anticipated progression of drilling to Pad 2 and subsequent pad locations.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable at the time they are made, including assumptions regarding geological continuity, future exploration results, metallurgical recoveries, metal prices, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, access to the property, and the Company's ability to complete future technical studies. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; uncertainty of geological interpretation; uncertainty of Mineral Resource estimation; volatility in metal prices; metallurgical and processing risks; permitting and environmental risks; title and access risks; financing risks; equipment availability; First Nations consultation and engagement; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305098

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.