Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") announces that following the historic US$400 million conditional loan commitment by the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to fund allied primary scandium infrastructure1, the Company has initiated formal high-level strategic engagements with Canadian federal and provincial leadership.

The Company has submitted an official Strategic Policy Brief to the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Chair of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, and the Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia. The memorandum outlines immediate pathways to secure and fast-track the development of the Company's flagship Hat Project, positioning British Columbia as a critical hub in the newly emerging Western G7 critical minerals and defense supply architecture.

The recent multi-million-dollar capital deployment by the United States government marks a decisive turning point in North American critical mineral sovereignty. Scandium is classified as a material of critical defense import due to its role in next-generation high-heat aluminum alloys used in aerospace, defense, and specialized national security applications.

Core Highlights of the Hat Project (BC Golden Triangle):

Significant Critical Mineral Footprint: As independently validated in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), the Hat Project hosts 2,415 tonnes of scandium oxide (see Table 2 below) and 80 million pounds of cobalt (see Table 1 below) in the measured and indicated categories.

Robust Financial Metrics: The PEA demonstrates stellar economics, yielding an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) ranging between C$6.73 billion and C$7.27 billion with a 19%-23% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) utilizing consensus metal prices (see news release dated March 23, 2026).

Tier-1 Jurisdiction Asset: Located within the infrastructure-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, offering an immediate domestic alternative to foreign, adversarial supply chain monopolies.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, commented: "The unprecedented mobilization of hundreds of millions of dollars by the U.S. government for allied scandium development signals that the critical mineral race has entered an entirely new, high-velocity operational phase. Canada, and British Columbia specifically, holds the keys to Western security through generational deposits like the Hat Project. We are proactively engaging with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier David Eby's offices to ensure that domestic infrastructure capital, streamlined provincial permitting frameworks, and cross-border defense supply integrations are prioritized immediately to capitalize on this migrating G7 capital."

The Company plans to provide further corporate updates as its metallurgical optimization, Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) preparations, and high-level intergovernmental coordination continue to advance.

Summary of Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 1: Hat MRE at 0.2% CuEq Cut-Off Effective February 4, 2026

Mineral

Resource

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Average Grade Metal Content CuEq

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Co

(%) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(Blb) Cu

(Blb) Au

(Moz) Co

(Mlb) Ag

(Moz) Measured 272 0.44 0.22 0.18 0.008 0.37 2.61 1.11 1.41 35.6 2.17 Indicated 337 0.43 0.21 0.19 0.008 0.39 3.21 1.31 1.81 44.5 2.88 Total M+I 609 0.43 0.21 0.18 0.008 0.38 5.82 2.42 3.22 80.1 5.05 Inferred 503 0.41 0.18 0.19 0.008 0.38 4.57 1.72 2.77 66.2 4.19

Table 2: Hat MRE at 0.2% CuEq Cut-Off Effective February 4, 2026, Scandium Oxide Resources

Mineral

Resource

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Sc Tonnage1

(Mt) Average Grade

Sc (g/t) Metal Content

Sc2O3 2 (t) Measured 272 34 28.79 1,081 Indicated 337 42 28.76 1,334 Total M+I 609 76 28.77 2,415 Inferred 503 63 28.69 1,996

Qualified Person

Mineit Consulting Inc (Mineit) prepared the MRE in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves on Mineral Resources and Reserves. A Technical Report in support of the MRE will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) within 45 days.

Tomasz Wawruch, FAusIMM, of Mineit, is the Qualified Person for the MRE, and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure related to the MRE contained in this news release. Mr. Wawruch is a geology and mineral resource consultant independent of Doubleview. Gilles Arseneau, PhD., P.Geo of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. provided an independent peer review of the MRE and did not identify any fatal flaws with the resource model prepared by Tomasz Wawruch.

With respect to the Hat Project metallurgical studies, EUR ING Andrew Carter, B.Sc., CEng., MIMMM QMR, MSAIMM SME, of Magister Metallurgy, is Doubleview's Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; he has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Carter is independent of Doubleview.

About the Hat Project

The Hat Project is a polymetallic copper-gold-cobalt-scandium project located in northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a porphyry-style mineralized system and has been the subject of extensive drilling, geological modelling, metallurgical work, and technical studies. Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical test work, and environmental baseline programs.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Cautionary Statement

The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Hat Project is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PEA provides a conceptual mine plan and is based on low-level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support an evaluation of the economic viability of the Project or to establish Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Further exploration and site-specific engineering studies are required before a higher level of confidence can be established for the Project's economics. The economic analysis in the PEA is based on several assumptions including, but not limited to, long term metal prices, foreign exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries, and capital and operating cost estimates. These assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the PEA or the forward-looking information contained in this release.

The economic analysis in the PEA is based on several assumptions including, but not limited to, long term metal prices, foreign exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries, and capital and operating cost estimates. These assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the PEA or the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 exploration program, drilling, metallurgical test work, environmental and hydrological studies, topographical mapping, future technical studies, possible mineral resource category conversion, possible deposit expansion, and future project advancement.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which might cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include exploration risk, metallurgical risk, permitting risk, financing risk, market risk, regulatory risk, weather-related delays, availability of contractors and equipment, laboratory timing, and the risk that drilling or technical work will not produce the expected results.

Mineral resource category conversion is not assured. Additional drilling does not guarantee conversion of Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources or Indicated mineral resources to Measured mineral resources. Step-out drilling does not guarantee expansion of the deposit. Future technical studies, including any Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study, remain subject to further work, financing, regulatory review, and technical results.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Notes :

1 Scandium tonnages represent 12.5% of the mineralized material by category, reflecting the proportion of tailings expected to be processed through a dedicated scandium leach circuit under current metallurgical design constraints.

2 Scandium oxide metal content have been calculated using the metallurgical recovery of 72% and conversion factor from Sc to Sc2O3 of 1.534.

Mineit's Qualified Person, Tomasz Wawruch, FAusIMM, completed the MRE, and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure related to the MRE contained in this news release. Mr. Wawruch is a senior geology and mineral resource consultant independent of Doubleview. Mr. Gilles Arseneau, PhD., P.Geo., of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc., provided an independent review of this MRE.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014), and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

The effective date of the MRE is February 4, 2026.

Metal contents have been calculated using the following metallurgical recovery factors: Cu = 85%, Au = 89%, Co = 78%, and Ag = 68%.

Economic assumptions used include US$4.80/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Co, US$3,200/oz Au, US$46/oz Ag, and a 2% NSR royalty.

Mineral Resources are reported within optimized open pit constraints and 0.2% CuEq cut-off grade, based on a C$7.93/t milled processing cost and C$2.90/t milled general and administrative cost, with a mining cost of C$3.01/t plus incremental mining cost increasing by C$0.015/t for every bench below the reference level of 1,125 mRL.

CuEq calculations do not include scandium. The formula used to calculate CuEq is: CuEq = [(((Ag × 46.0 × 0.68)/31.1035) + ((Au × 3200 × 0.89)/31.1035) + 0.0001 × (Co × 20.0 × 0.78 × 22.0462) + 0.0001 × (Cu × 4.8 × 22.0462 × 0.85))/(4.8 × 22.0462 × 0.85)], where all input variables are expressed in (ppm) and CuEq is expressed in percent (%).

Rounding may result in minor variations between individual values and totals; such differences are not considered material to the MRE.

Mineral Resource classification reflects the level of geological confidence and satisfies the uncertainty criteria appropriate for exploration and resource development. Additional drilling will be required to reduce uncertainty to the level expected for production planning.

The MRE reflects the geological interpretation, drill-hole spacing, and estimation parameters available at the time of modelling. Any additional drilling is expected to influence the current outcome by improving confidence in the estimates and refining the geometry of the mineralized domains.

The Mineral Resource results are presented in situ within the optimized pit. Mineralized material outside the pit has not been considered as a part of the current MRE tabulation. Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes, g/t).

A total of 97 diamond drill holes, comprising 49,548 m of core, were incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate. All drilling data used in the MRE were subject to standard QA/QC validation prior to inclusion.

The block model is defined relative to a model origin at UTM Zone 9N 346,750 E / 6,453,000 N / 0 (NAD 83). Parent blocks measure 15 × 15 × 15 m, totalling 136 × 150 × 75 blocks across extents of 2,040 m (X), 2,250 m (Y), and 1,125 m (Z). All volumes and estimates are constrained by these discretization parameters.

1 https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4566598/office-of-strategic-capital-signs-400-million-conditional-loan-commitment-with/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309323

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.