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WKN: A3E3BH | ISIN: CNE1000069Z2 | Ticker-Symbol: L52
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 09:55
1,160 Euro
+2,65 % +0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2301,38014:04
PR Newswire
14.07.2026 12:48 Uhr
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REPT BATTERO Retains No.1 Globally in Residential Energy Storage Cell Shipments for H1 2026

Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, REPT BATTERO develops application-specific solutions for different regions. High-cycle-life products are designed for mature markets such as Europe and Australia, while cost-optimized solutions address the growing demand across Southeast Asia and Africa.

According to third-party market research, three of Europe's five most recognized residential battery brands use REPT BATTERO battery cells. The company is also a core battery cell supplier to leading residential ESS providers in Australia.

In present, REPT BATTERO residential battery cells are deployed across Europe, Australia, North America, South Africa and Southeast Asia, where they have established a strong reputation for safety, durability and long-term reliability.

To support its expanding international business, REPT BATTERO has established a "Global Standard, Local Delivery" framework that combines globally standardized quality and project management with localized execution tailored to regional regulations, grid requirements and customer needs. This framework has already been implemented across projects in Australia and Europe and will continue expanding into North America and Southeast Asia, enabling customers to benefit from globally consistent standards together with responsive local support.

Following its No.1 global ranking in residential energy storage cells and No.2 position in C&I energy storage cells, REPT BATTERO will continue investing in battery innovation, advanced manufacturing and global delivery capabilities to support the next stage of global energy storage growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rept-battero-retains-no1-globally-in-residential-energy-storage-cell-shipments-for-h1-2026-302824942.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.