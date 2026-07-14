New agreement enables Vectra AI to sell EndaceProbe Analytics Platform

Vectra AI, the leader in AI-native security and observability, and packet capture authority, Endace, today announced an agreement that will enable Vectra AI to sell Endace products.

"Vectra AI has been an important partner in our Fusion program for many years. We're excited to enable Vectra AI to sell EndaceProbes to its customers," said Stuart Wilson, CEO Endace. "Endace's always-on packet capture is a perfect complement to Vectra AI's powerful network security platform, providing a highly accurate, trusted source of evidence about exactly what happens on the network."

"Security teams are being asked to move faster, prove what happened, and show their controls are working," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. "Vectra AI gives defenders the trusted signal they need to understand attacker behavior in real time. With integrated Endace full packet capture, customers can move from attack signal to definitive evidence, helping them accelerate investigations, support compliance efforts and respond with confidence."

This agreement builds on a longstanding technical partnership, which has seen Vectra AI and Endace integrate Vectra AI's powerful, real-time network traffic analysis with the EndaceProbe platform's continuous packet capture to provide the deep network visibility, context, and definitive forensic evidence that security teams need to defend modern networks. Vectra AI is part of the Endace Fusion program which provides an open, scalable packet capture platform for the security industry.

Vectra AI continuously analyzes network activity to reveal every identity, device, and AI agent in real-time, so SOC teams always know who is doing what on their network, what's risky, and what action to take next. EndaceProbes provide always-on packet capture across the entire hybrid network. Together, the two platforms give SOC teams unified network visibility, accurate real-time threat detection, and the definitive forensic evidence they need to quickly verify, respond to, and remediate even the most complex security threats.

For more information about Endace and Vectra AI's technical partnership, read the Joint Solution Brief or watch the demo.

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-prem, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the leader in AI-native security and observability for the AI enterprise. As artificial intelligence changes who and what works inside the enterprise, attackers are exploiting more attack paths, abusing trusted identities, and automating attacks at unprecedented speed and scale. Rooted in more than a decade of behavioral AI and machine learning innovation, Vectra AI helps security teams observe behavior across the enterprise, understand attacker activity, signal what matters, and act with confidence. The result is reduced attack exposure, faster attack response, and improved SOC efficiency. With 39 patents, recognition as a Leader in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response, and the trust of more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Vectra AI helps organizations build attack resilience in the AI era.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714203051/en/

Contacts:

Email: pr@endace.com

Phone:

Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850 New Zealand APAC

Kimber Smith-Fidler, mobile +1 775 298 5260 USA North America

Leah Jones (The CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680 UK EMEA

Vectra AI Media Contact:

vectra-ai@inkhouse.com