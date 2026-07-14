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WKN: A4288G | ISIN: IE0003YHD8K8 | Ticker-Symbol: Y7F0
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 09:55
13,400 Euro
-4,96 % -0,700
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCTAVE INTELLIGENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCTAVE INTELLIGENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80015,30013:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 13:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Octave Intelligence plc: Octave to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq New York: OCTV and Nasdaq Stockholm: OCTV SDB), a global leader in software for the world's mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, before the U.S. financial market open.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event, please visit: https://octave-q2-earnings-call-2026.open-exchange.net/

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Octave investor relations website at investors.octave.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.octave.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Octave Investor Contact: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, elizabeth.chwalk@octave.com

Media Contact:media@octave.com

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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