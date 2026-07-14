Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen" or the "Company") now holds two granted US patents covering its core impairment-detection method, after the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted the Company US Patent No. 12,640,164, "Systems and Methods for Detecting Impairment of an Individual," on May 26, 2026. The new grant extends the Company's protection to impairment detection from a single camera on standard, already-deployed hardware, the form factor institutional buyers are most likely to adopt.

The Company has been building this patent estate since 2019, and the same inventive team is named on both grants. Its first patent, US 11,670,323 B2, granted in June 2023, required two or more images of different parts of a person to detect impairment. The second patent granted protects the same underlying method from as few as a single image, with the earlier multi-image and audio-based approaches preserved in the dependent claims.

The significance is both commercial and competitive. A granted method patent gives its owner the right to exclude others from practicing that method. Taken together, the two patents now bracket the deployment spectrum: the first covers multi-camera arrangements, and the currently granted patent extends the same method to a single camera on commodity hardware. The Company therefore holds patented protection over the lightweight deployment that correctional health, defense, transportation and industrial safety buyers actually want, screening that runs on a laptop or tablet already on site, with no new hardware and no installation project. Competitors seeking to offer camera-based impairment screening on standard devices must now contend with the Company's granted claims.

The patented method is the foundation of QScreen's screening platform, which reads physiological, acoustic and behavioral signals to produce a readiness assessment on existing hardware and routes it to a trained supervisor or licensed professional for the decision.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of QScreen AI Inc., stated: "We have spent six years building this patent estate, and this is the grant that matters most. Owning the method from a single camera, not just a multi-camera rig, means our protection now covers the exact way institutions want to deploy this, on hardware they already own. We are commercializing from a defended position, and that is a very different place to build from than an idea without a moat."

The grant lands as the Company advances its previously announced commercial outreach. Through its engagement with Global Frontier Advisors, led by Lt. Gen. Michael S. Groen (Ret.), former Director of the US Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and a QScreen advisor, the Company is in structured discussions across US correctional health and defense verticals, and has commenced direct outreach to provincial correctional health authorities in Canada. Advisory Board member José "Beto" Vargas García, former Vice President at Union Pacific, supports the Company's engagement across North American rail and logistics. A first signed evaluation agreement remains the stated near-term milestone, and the Company believes a broadened, granted patent estate strengthens its position in each of these conversations.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health-technology company developing AI-based physiological screening for readiness and impairment across institutional and workplace settings, built on a foundation of two granted US patents. The platform is designed to run on standard hardware and to support fitness-for-duty and intake decisions, with every decision made by a qualified person. For more information visit www.q-screen.ai

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. The validation used simulated scenarios and synthetic patient data; live performance may differ materially. The platform is a clinical decision support tool requiring confirmation by a licensed healthcare professional before any action is taken. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: QScreen AI Inc.