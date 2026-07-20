Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen" or the "Company") today announced completion of the tiered screening architecture at the core of its commercialization strategy. The architecture is fully implemented in the Company's browser-based platform and is now being demonstrated to prospective institutional partners through the Company's US channel process, where a first signed evaluation agreement remains the stated near-term milestone.

The milestone marks the fourth build milestone the Company has delivered in as many months: full platform integration across its three signal modalities in April, passive voice analysis in May, the grant of US Patent No. 12,640,164 announced last week, and now the tiered architecture that turns the patented method into a deployable institutional product.

Under the tiered model, every worker passes through a rapid readiness gate of approximately 90 seconds, running on the Company's patented single-camera method on hardware the site already owns, a standard laptop or tablet with a webcam, in a browser, with no installation project. Clear results clear and only ambiguous results escalate to an extended assessment.

The escalation tier is what makes the architecture different. Rather than re-running the same test, the extended assessment measures different abilities: smooth-pursuit eye tracking, response inhibition, and sustained attention. It is offered once per session, under site-configured policy, and it is not an appeal. A second-stage result can corroborate or contextualize a first-stage concern, but it can never overturn it. Certain safety-critical signals bypass escalation entirely and route directly to a person. Every step, both stages, and the final human decision are logged to a session record and presented side by side in the platform's supervisor console.

The design encodes a principle the Company believes will define this category: the software flags, gathers evidence, and documents; a trained supervisor or licensed professional decides. No worker is ever stood down by an algorithm.

The architecture is built for the arithmetic of a real shift change. A comprehensive assessment run on every worker at every shift is operationally impossible at scale; a 90-second gate for everyone, with extended assessment reserved for ambiguous results, screens an entire workforce within normal shift-start windows while spending measurement time exactly where the signal needs it. For the worker, the escalation tier functions as structured due process: an ambiguous result earns a fuller, fairer look before any supervisor conversation begins, uniformly applied and fully documented.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of QScreen AI Inc., stated: "Everyone in this category talks about detection. We built for deployment. A site with three hundred workers cannot run five-minute assessments at shift start, and no workforce will accept a camera that sends people home. The tiered architecture solves both: ninety seconds for everyone, a deeper and fairer look only where the result is ambiguous, and a human making every decision on a documented record. This is what we are putting in front of institutional buyers right now, on the hardware they already own, protected by the patent estate we announced last week."

The Company's engagement with Global Frontier Advisors has produced a concentrated pipeline of prospective institutional and industrial evaluators in the southeastern United States. Dr. Kushwah will travel to the region in the coming weeks to conduct in-person platform demonstrations as part of the Company's US channel process, alongside direct outreach to provincial correctional health authorities in Canada. The tiered architecture also underpins the Company's commercial model, with site licensing structured around workforce coverage rather than per-test counts, as shared with its US channel partners.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health-technology company developing AI-based physiological screening for readiness and impairment across institutional and workplace settings, built on a foundation of two granted US patents. The platform is designed to run on standard hardware and to support fitness-for-duty and intake decisions, with every decision made by a qualified person. For more information visit www.q-screen.ai

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. The validation used simulated scenarios and synthetic patient data; live performance may differ materially. The platform is a clinical decision support tool requiring confirmation by a licensed healthcare professional before any action is taken. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

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Source: QScreen AI Inc.