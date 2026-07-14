ESGold Corp: ESGold Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Strategic Montauban Claims

Expands Montauban Land Position by Adding 44 Mineral Claims Covering Approximately 2,448 Hectares Across a Historically Mineralized Polymetallic Corridor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the successful completion of due diligence, it has entered into two definitive purchase agreements from arm's length parties to acquire 44 mineral claims covering approximately 2,448 hectares in the Montauban region of Québec.

The acquisitions, previously announced under a Memorandum of Understanding on May 5, 2026, further strengthen ESGold's district-scale land position surrounding its Montauban Gold-Silver Project and provide the Company with additional exposure to a historically mineralized geological corridor extending beyond the project's previously established boundaries.

The acquired mineral claims include areas near Lac Viking, Lac Lanctôt and Lac Charlie, where historical exploration identified gold, silver, copper and zinc mineralization within deformed gneissic and metasedimentary rocks.

Reported historical exploration highlights from the acquired claim areas include:

1.65 g/t gold over 7.27 metres , including 3.42 g/t gold over 2.68 metres , in historical drill hole 93-24;

5.48% zinc, 0.36% copper, 0.35 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t silver over 3.15 metres in historical drill hole 097-91-19;

1.67 g/t gold over 1.47 metres in historical drill hole TR-15-01; and

Channel samples reporting 3,447 ppm copper and 2,615 ppm copper over one metre.

These historical results demonstrate the broader polymetallic character of the Montauban district and support ESGold's strategy of consolidating prospective ground around its flagship project. The results are historical in nature, have not been independently verified by the Company and will require confirmation through modern exploration.

Figure 1: Shows ESGold's Current Mineral Claims and Newly Acquired Mineral Claims





Strengthening ESGold's District-Scale Position

As ESGold continues evaluating the broader mineralized system across the Montauban district, the newly acquired claims increase the Company's ability to assess prospective structures and geological horizons across the district.

Historical exploration indicates that mineralization in the area may occur within structurally controlled sulphide lenses and disseminations hosted within deformed stratigraphy, supporting the Company's evolving interpretation of a broader mineralized system. The Company believes the acquired ground provides an opportunity to evaluate potential extensions of known mineralized trends, test the continuity of the broader mineralized system, and identify additional targets using modern geological and geophysical techniques.

ESGold is currently integrating regional geological, geochemical and geophysical information, including data generated through its district-scale Ambient Noise Tomography program, into an evolving 3D geological model designed to further define the broader Montauban mineral system.

The expanded land position from the acquisitions provides the Company with greater flexibility to evaluate structural intersections, prospective lithological contacts and potential continuations of mineralization along strike and at depth, supporting a systematic district-scale exploration strategy.

CEO Commentary

"Completing these two definitive agreements secures an important extension of our land position across a historically mineralized portion of the Montauban district," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold.

"The historical gold, silver, copper and zinc results demonstrate that the opportunity at Montauban extends beyond the areas that have traditionally received the most attention. As we continue integrating our geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, this additional ground gives us a larger and more compelling platform from which to systematically evaluate the district's exploration potential."

Transaction Details

Under the two definitive agreements, ESGold will acquire a 100% interest in the 44 mineral claims for aggregate consideration consisting of:

$70,000 in cash; and

600,000 common shares of ESGold.

Of the common shares to be issued, 200,000 common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share and 400,000 common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.55 per common share.

The acquisitions are being completed on a 100% basis with no retained royalty.

The common shares issued in connection with the acquisitions will be subject to applicable securities laws and resale restrictions, including a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Closing of the acquisitions may occur in one or more stages and remains subject to the satisfaction of the conditions contained in the definitive agreements, including completion of the applicable mineral claim transfers and approvals of Canadian Securities Exchange. No finders' fees were paid as part of the acquisitions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Director of ESGold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The historical exploration information relating to the claims acquired was prepared by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company. ESGold considers the information relevant for exploration planning purposes, but it should not be relied upon as evidence of mineral resources, mineral reserves or economic mineralization.

Historical Data Disclosure

The historical results disclosed in this news release are derived from reports prepared by previous operators. The Company has not independently verified this information.

While ESGold considers the historical data relevant as an indication of the exploration potential of the acquired claims, the reliability of the information cannot be confirmed.

The historical results do not comply with current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards and should not be relied upon as mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates. Additional work, including verification sampling, drilling and modern analytical procedures, will be required to confirm and validate the historical results.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information please contact ir@esgold.com or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Gordon Robb

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@esgold.com

+1-888-370-1059

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the two acquisitions, metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the two acquisitions, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, the newly staked land of the Company and the possibility for mineralization therein, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/esgold-executes-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-strategic-montauban-claims-1190672