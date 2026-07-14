Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to report a summary of geochemical assay results from its winter 2026 drill program at the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

The results of the winter drill program highlight anomalous* uranium, boron, and other pathfinder elements indicative of a basement-hosted uranium system across multiple target areas on Corvo. In addition, local intervals of elevated Rare Earth Elements ("REE") were identified in drill hole CRV-26-009, with enriched concentrations of Total Rare Earth Element Oxides plus Yttrium ("TREO*") greater than 0.1%. Please see Appendix A for a corresponding table of individual REE results.

The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis") (CSE: AVE). A total of 2,457 metres were completed across ten reconnaissance drill holes at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Tribeca target areas (Figure 2). One drill hole was abandoned due to ground conditions. The winter 2026 drill program was funded by Aventis and operated by Standard Uranium.

Highlights

Uranium Confirmed: Analytical results from the winter 2026 drill campaign confirm anomalous uranium in all nine completed drill holes, including multiple intervals of significant uranium enrichment (>100-350 ppm U) in six drill holes. Calculated Uranium:Thorium (" U:Th ") ratios >2:1 from the winter results consistently indicate hydrothermal uranium input.

Basement-Hosted System: Uranium mineralization is hosted within deformed and altered paragneiss, pegmatite, and granitoid orthogneiss units. Structural settings include hydrothermally altered fault zones and late quartz-carbonate veining - indicating a hydrothermal uranium-fertile system open along strike and at depth.

Elevated Pathfinder Elements: Several key uranium pathfinder elements are present in anomalous quantities in multiple drill holes within the crystalline basement, providing vectoring information for future programs; Including anomalous Boron up to 13,600 ppm at 172.5 m in hole CRV-26-002. Spectroscopy results confirm the presence of fracture-hosted dravitic-clay in four of nine completed drill holes.

Follow Up Targets & Next Steps: Following the review of drilling and geophysical data sets, additional surface exploration and a second phase drilling program is being planned to follow-up along strike of mineralized drill holes and continue testing of priority regional drill targets across the Project. Several priority uranium targets remain along >25 km of structural strike length.

"We are extremely encouraged by the success of our inaugural drill program at Corvo, which marks the first drilling completed on the Project since 1979. Intersecting uranium mineralization in multiple drill holes during the first drilling campaign is a significant achievement and a validation of our exploration model," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "Equally encouraging are the presence of highly anomalous pathfinder elements and the identification of the favourable geological and structural settings associated with basement-hosted uranium systems further strengthens our confidence in the Project's potential. These results provide a strong foundation as we continue to advance Corvo through systematic exploration."





Figure 1. Regional overview of the Corvo Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin region.

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Figure 2. Corvo project overview highlighting drill holes with intervals of enriched uranium >100 ppm U across high-priority target areas drilled during the winter 2026 program.

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2026 Drill Program - Summary of Geochemical Results

The inaugural Corvo drill program began testing three high-priority target areas defined by data integration and modeling of a project-wide Time-Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey, a 5,185-station ground gravity survey, and surficial geological information.

Inaugural drilling intersected key characteristics of a uranium-bearing mineralized system across three target areas, confirming the presence of significant fault systems linked to uranium enrichment and prospective hydrothermal alteration in the basement rock. Partial-digestion uranium assay results from the program are summarized in Table 1. Partial-digestion uranium assays may provide a more effective exploration vector than total-digestion assays because they emphasize hydrothermal uranium while reducing the contribution from resistant accessory minerals. During early-stage targeting, interpreting partial digestion assays and U:Th ratios can be used as an exploration vector and improve discrimination between fertile lithologies and genuinely mineralized systems.

Targets were selected and prioritized through an iterative approach working in collaboration with Convolutions Geoscience Corporation, targeting compelling geophysical signatures and favorable geological/structural settings. Recent prospecting and mapping across the Project outlined multiple mineralized outcrops and boulders, including the Manhattan showing which returned results up to 8.10% U3O8 at surface1.

Table 1. Summary of winter 2026 Corvo uranium assay results. Uranium parts-per-million ("ppm") results are reported in partial digestion, with corresponding U3O8 weight percent ("wt.%") results where applicable.

DDH Orientation

Azi/Dip (°) Target Area Uranium and Rare-Earth Element Assay Highlights From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Uranium

(partial, ppm) U3O8

(wt.%) TREO*

(wt.%) CRV-26-001 150/-50 Manhattan 195.5 196.0 0.5 131.0 - - 204.0 204.5 0.5 66.6 - - 304.0 305.0 1.0 26.9 0.001 - CRV-26-002 139/-50 Manhattan 19.0 19.5 0.5 57.3 0.005 - 22.5 23.0 0.5 219.0 0.025 - 23.0 23.5 0.5 228.0 0.031 - 23.5 24.0 0.5 253.0 0.034 - 24.0 24.5 0.5 190.0 0.024 - 94.0 94.5 0.5 60.2 - - 172.5 173.0 0.5 48.6 0.005 - 173.0 173.5 0.5 91.7 0.013 - CRV-26-003A 135/-60 Manhattan Hole restarted due to ground conditions - CRV-26-003 135/-60 Manhattan 70.5 71.0 0.5 64.4 - - 76.0 76.5 0.5 76.2 0.008 - 88.0 88.5 0.5 321.0 0.039 - 134.9 135.0 0.1 29.3 - - CRV-26-004 135/-45 Manhattan 210.5 211.0 0.5 58.1 - - 238.6 238.7 0.1 23.9

- CRV-26-005 140/-50 Brooklyn 70.5 71.0 0.5 96.5 0.009 - 71.0 72.0 1.0 206.0 0.026 - 72.0 73.0 1.0 387.0 0.042 - 73.0 73.5 0.5 110.0 0.013 - 73.5 74.0 0.5 39.6 0.004 - 76.5 77.0 0.5 64.9 0.007 - 77.0 77.5 0.5 165.0 0.021 - 77.5 78.0 0.5 24.6 0.002 - 109.1 109.2 0.1 72.4 - - 186.0 186.1 0.1 47.3 - - CRV-26-006 158/-65 Brooklyn 97.5 98.5 1.0 76.1 0.009 - 155.5 156.5 1.0 36.9 0.004 - 156.5 157.0 0.5 34.9 0.003 - CRV-26-007 158/-57 Brooklyn 10.0 10.1 0.1 38.7 - - 221.8 221.9 0.1 68.3 - - CRV-26-008 140/-55 Brooklyn 101.5 102.5 1.0 21.2 - - 105.0 105.5 0.5 36.1 0.003 - 105.5 106.0 0.5 201.0 0.024 - 116.0 116.5 0.5 71.9 - - 117.5 118.0 0.5 27.9 - - 211.3 211.4 0.1 119.0 - - CRV-26-009 335/-70 Tribeca 7.5 8.0 0.5 17.8 0.0005 0.133 8.0 8.5 0.5 150.0 0.014 0.207 8.5 9.0 0.5 192.0 0.018 0.333 9.0 9.5 0.5 100.0 0.010 - 9.5 10.0 0.5 114.0 0.011 0.248 16.5 17.0 0.5 20.5 0.001 - 17.0 17.5 0.5 34.4 0.003 - 17.5 18.0 0.5 41.5 0.005 - 18.0 18.5 0.5 130.0 0.012 - 18.5 19.0 0.5 171.0 0.019 - 19.0 19.5 0.5 148.0 0.016 - 19.5 20.0 0.5 30.5 0.003 - 27.5 28.0 0.5 38.9 0.003

28.0 28.5 0.5 300.0 0.035 - 62.0 63.0 1.0 27.0 0.002 - 63.0 63.5 0.5 41.3 0.003 - 63.5 64.0 0.5 169.0 0.020 - 64.0 64.5 0.5 157.0 0.019 - 64.5 65.0 0.5 168.0 0.020 - 65.0 65.5 0.5 89.6 0.010 - 65.5 66.0 0.5 91.0 0.010 - 66.0 66.5 0.5 64.3 - - 105.0 105.5 0.5 120.0 0.014 - 130.5 131.0 0.5 86.9 0.010 - 159.0 159.5 0.5 304.0 0.030 0.280 159.5 160.0 0.5 74.7 0.007 - 169.5 170.0 0.5 51.5 0.003 0.144 182.0 182.5 0.5 93.7 0.011 -

*In crystalline basement rocks, the Company considers concentrations of uranium >10 ppm U to be "weakly anomalous", concentrations >50 ppm U to be "moderately anomalous" and concentrations >100 ppm U to be "highly anomalous". Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses of mineralized zones cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

Next Steps & Follow Up

The analytical results in this release are being integrated with the detailed logging information and geophysical datasets to prioritize follow-up target areas for future drill testing, in addition to testing of numerous other priority regional targets.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade** basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered GMZ and Ackio zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts more than 29 km of structural corridors with multiple untested drill targets with minimal cover of glacial till.

This first pass drill program marks the first drilling on the Project in more than 40 years, and the results confirm uranium fertility across multiple target areas. Standard and Aventis will incorporate the results of the 2026 program into the exploration strategy at Corvo for follow-up exploration programs targeting basement hosted uranium mineralization.

Financing Update

The Company announces that further to its news releases of May 27, 2026, and July 2, 2026, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the final acceptance date of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The outside date for the final closing and filing acceptance of all final documentation required by the TSXV in respect of the Offering has been extended from July 11, 2026, to August 11, 2026 (the "Extension Date").

The terms of the Offering and the Units will stay the same up to and including the Extension Date, and the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the final approval of the TSXV on or before the Extension Date.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Basement samples were tested with ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All sandstone samples, and basement samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). Basement rock split interval samples range from 0.1 to 1.0 m. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Samples containing clay alteration were sent to Rekasa Rocks Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to be analyzed by Short Wavelength Infrared Reflectance ("SWIR") via a Portable Infrared Mineral Analyzer ("PIMA") to verify clay species.

REE oxide conversion factors2 were verified using the following formulas:

Convert REE (Rare Earth Element) ppm to REO (Rare Earth Oxide): REO % = (ppm / Atomic Weight of REE) * (Molecular Weight of REO / 10,000). Element-to-oxide conversion factor: Molecular weight of the oxide / atomic weight of the element. For oxides with more than one metal cation, account for the number of cations in the formula. See Appendix A and Table 2 for individual REE assay results.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. Because the orientation of mineralization is unknown, true widths are unknown and reported intervals represent core lengths. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1 News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

2 https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors

**The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 223,900 acres (90,609 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 40,268 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; timing of results of assays; geological interpretations including the Company's beliefs with respect to the Project and similarities to nearby deposits; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with Aventis will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A - REE Assay Results

Table 2. Winter 2026 Corvo individual REE assay results from drill hole CRV-26-009. Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

DDH Target

Area From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ce

(ppm) Dy

(ppm) Eu

(ppm) Gd

(ppm) Ho

(ppm) La

(ppm) Lu

(ppm) Nd

(ppm) Pr

(ppm) Sm

(ppm) Tb

(ppm) Tm

(ppm) Y

(ppm) Yb

(ppm) CRV-26-009 Tribeca 7.5 8.0 0.5 494 9.97 4.57 0.98 17.5 1.91 230 0.57 205 61.5 31.3 2.24 0.58 48.2 8.0 8.5 0.5 733 20.2 8.34 1.11 42 3.98 351 0.81 306 88 52.3 3.54 1.28 110 8.5 9.0 0.5 1,230 31.8 12.7 0.93 59.8 6.03 531 1.34 491 146 84.1 5.51 2.01 163 9.5 10.0 0.5 968 16.7 7.25 0.8 27.3 3.19 442 1.16 363 110 53.3 4.07 0.89 68.4 159.0 159.5 0.5 1,120 18 7.24 0.78 31.1 3.26 485 0.97 388 126 58.6 3.38 1.22 87.1 169.5 170.0 0.5 544 12.2 6.11 1.58 15 2.28 276 0.67 190 56.9 29.4 2.5 1.06 60.9

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Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.