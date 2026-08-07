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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with a leading arm's length conglomerate from a Southeast Asian nation (the "Investor"), under which it will complete a strategic investment in the Company by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Investor is a well-established entity with extensive interests and expertise in the global energy sector and will acquire approximately 19.7% non-diluted ownership in the Company, based on the current capital structure. The Offering will consist of 39,215,686 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of (Cdn)$0.0765 per Unit for gross proceeds of (Cdn)$3,000,000.

Each Unit will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Investor to acquire one additional Share at a price of (Cdn)$0.115 for a period of thirty-six months from closing of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry. If the closing price of the Shares is (Cdn)$0.30 or higher for ten consecutive trading days, the exercise period of the Warrants may be reduced to sixty days at the Company's discretion by issuance of a press release within seven days. Any Warrants not exercised before the end of this sixty-day period will expire and be void.

As part of the Offering, the Company and the Investor anticipate entering into an investor rights agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement is expected to provide the Investor with the right to participate in future financings of the Company on a pro rata basis and to nominate one member to the board of directors of the Company, contingent on the Investor maintaining ownership of at least 10% of the outstanding Shares of the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing exploration at its flagship Davidson River Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate, regulatory and shareholder approvals (as applicable), including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 235,678 acres (95,375 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 45,000 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the anticipated time for completion of the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the Offering will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308537

Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.