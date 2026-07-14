Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical reports on its Hercules Gold Project and Cuprite Gold Project (collectively, the "Projects"). The updated reports reflect the Company's continued commitment to maintaining current and comprehensive technical disclosure for shareholders.

The updated technical report on the Hercules Gold Project now incorporates the Company's recent exploration and drill results, providing investors with a comprehensive and current summary of the work completed on the project. The updated technical report on the Cuprite Gold Project includes certain enhanced disclosures to ensure the report provides a clear and complete summary of the project's technical merits. Both updated technical reports are available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold project.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would". These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the potential future exploration programs at the Company's projects; and the potential for future exploration to result in mineral resources being defined.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will continue to have access to its exploration properties and that exploration activities will proceed as planned. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to exploration activities, permitting, market conditions, metal prices, and general economic conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305034

Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc.