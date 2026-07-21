Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a third and final batch of assay results from its Spring 2026 drill program on the Hercules Gold Project in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane.

The SW Cliffs area continues to return large intercepts of continuous mineralization highlighted by hole H26005 cutting several zones including 67.06 meters grading 0.53 g/t Au with 11.69 g/t Ag centered around a high-grade core of 7.62 meters grading 2.93 g/t Au and 54.48 g/t Ag.

Table 1: Hercules Gold Project July 21, 2026 Drill Results

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t H26005 SW Cliffs 12.19 16.76 4.57 0.16 0.90 and 118.87 185.93 67.06 0.53 11.69 incl. 128.02 135.64 7.62 2.93 54.48 and 198.12 205.74 7.62 0.18 2.24 and 248.41 280.42 32.01 0.20 2.43 H26007 Loaves 27.43 41.15 13.72 0.25 2.52 and 70.10 74.68 4.57 0.24 1.00 and 86.87 99.06 12.19 0.20 2.59 H26009 Loaves 71.63 80.77 9.14 0.42 2.77 ended in 79.25 80.77 1.52 0.86 5.20 H26010 Loaves/Rattlesnakes 1.52 7.62 6.10 0.28 1.38 and 35.05 38.10 3.05 1.04 3.10 H26015 Loaves/Rattlesnakes No significant samples H26016 Loaves/Lucky Rusty 1.52 7.62 6.10 0.13 1.65 and 12.19 15.24 3.05 0.18 1.15 and 28.96 35.05 6.09 0.17 1.45 H26018 N Hercules 7.62 15.24 7.62 1.28 2.02 H26020 Loaves/Rattlesnakes 111.25 112.78 1.52 0.14 1.20 H26022 E. Loaves 56.39 57.91 1.52 3.74 <0.5 H26023 E. Loaves No significant samples H26024 Loaves/Lucky Rusty 12.19 21.34 9.14 0.15 1.10 H26025 N Rattlesnakes 39.62 44.20 4.57 0.13 1.10 H26029 Hercules 59.44 97.54 38.10 0.32 1.09

Note: Length reported above is sample length, there is insufficient data to estimate true thickness.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said, "Hole H26005 demonstrates the continuity of the newly discovered zone of mineralization on the southwest extreme of the Cliffs Target. This material was logged as predominately oxide mineralization, which complements our vision for the Hercules Gold Project as a potential future heap leach operation. This is the final batch of holes from our Spring 2026 drill program, where we had notable successes, notably on the Cliffs Target, where this program's drilling returned 114.30 meters grading 0.63 g/t Au with 5.03 g/t Ag."

Drilling Discussion:

H26005 returned 67.06 meters grading 0.53 g/t Au and 11.69 g/t Ag centered around a high-grade core of 7.62 meters grading 2.93 g/t Au and 54.48 g/t Ag. This hole had three more interesting intercepts: 4.57 meters grading 0.16 g/t Au with 0.90 g/t Ag; 7.62 meters of 0.18 g/t Au with 2.24 g/t Ag; and 32.01 meters grading 0.20 g/t Au with 2.43 g/t Ag, for over 100 meters of combined gold-silver mineralization. The favourable results from H26005 correlate well with previously released holes H26004, H26012, and H26014 potentially defining a broad zone of gold mineralization to the southwest sector of the Cliffs Target, which remains open for expansion and may be exploitable via an open pit.

Additional holes announced today targeted shallow mineralization and were generally successful in identifying mineralization where expected at Hercules.

The 2026 Spring exploration campaign consisted of 29 holes testing multiple, shallow, oxide gold targets at the Hercules Gold Project. The program was a continuation of prior years' drilling and successfully expanded the known mineralization at Hercules, particularly on the Cliffs Target area where several significant oxide gold intercepts have been returned. The Cliffs Target remains open for further expansion.

Table 2: July 21, 2026 Drill Collars

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation(m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip H26005 288966.4 4344676 2015.993 280.416 300 -45 H26007 287508.6 4346381 1778.114 131.064 290 -45 H26009 287391.4 4345543 1774.583 80.772 280 -45 H26010 287807.2 4344692 1711.446 121.92 290 -45 H26015 287773.4 4346430 1730.186 60.96 280 -50 H26016 287509.6 4346511 1742.592 80.772 280 -45 H26020 287826.4 4346409 1728.772 131.064 280 -45 H26022 287673.6 4346189 1764.064 91.44 280 -45 H26023 287648.9 4346265 1753.906 91.44 280 -45 H26025 287917.5 4347123 1644.204 80.772 280 -45 H26029 288171 4344942 1937.751 152.4 290 -45

Figure 1: StrikePoint Gold 2026 Drilling on Hercules Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As an officer and director of the Company, Mr. Allen is not independent of the Company. Mr. Allen has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and quality assurance/quality control data and procedures described under "QA/QC" below, and is not aware of any limitations on, or failure of, that verification process.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, and guided by a Board and Management Team with strong expertise in exploration, finance, and engineering, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold project.

QA/QC

Samples were split in the field using industry standard techniques. Samples were sealed in individual numbered bags prior to shipment to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation, prior to assaying in ALS Global facilities in North Vancouver.

Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Various metals including silver, arsenic, and antimony are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. ALS Geochemistry meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.

The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would". These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the potential future exploration programs at the Company's projects, including at the Hercules Gold Project; the Company's expectations regarding the continuity and potential expansion of the zone of gold-silver mineralization identified at the Cliffs Target and other targets at the Hercules Gold Project; the Company's view regarding the potential exploitability of the broad zone of mineralization in the southwest sector of the Cliffs Target via an open pit, which has not been confirmed by any economic study; the Company's view regarding the amenability of oxide mineralization at the Hercules Gold Project to lower-cost processing methods, which has not been confirmed by any metallurgical testing or economic study; and the potential for future exploration to result in mineral resources being defined.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will continue to have access to its exploration properties and that exploration activities will proceed as planned. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to exploration activities, permitting, market conditions, metal prices, and general economic conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc.