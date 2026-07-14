Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces it has set the date for its annual and special general meeting of shareholders ("ASGM") for Thursday August 27, 2026 at 10:30am Pacific Time. The ASGM will be held at Suite 2700, 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5 and by way of live video. The management information circular in connection with the ASGM, and other proxy-related materials, will be mailed to shareholders of the Company and will also become available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.bellcopper.net , once mailed to shareholders. The record date of the Meeting is July 15, 2026.

At the ASGM, Shareholders will be asked to set the number of directors, elect directors for the ensuing year, re-appoint the auditor of the Company and approve an update to its current Fixed Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") which provides for minor changes which including permitting the net exercise of options, including language to address certain tax matters for U.S. optionees, and certain other housekeeping amendments, as well as increase the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Plan from 23,809,847 to 28,952,072 shares.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 14, 2026, Crescat Portfolio Management and certain of its related parties (collectively, "Crescat") subscribed for $2,052,000 convertible debentures ("Debentures") with the principal sum of each Debenture being convertible, in whole or in part and at the option of the holder, into common shares of the Company. The Debentures are accompanied by 25,650,000 detachable share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). At the ASGM, the Company will also seek shareholder approval by ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders to approve Crescat becoming a new "control person" of the Company, if Crescat elects to convert any of the Debentures or exercises any of the Warrants which results in their shareholdings being over 20% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company also announces the grant of a total of 5,222,225 incentive stock options under its 2026 Stock Option Plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.20. The options vest immediately and shall be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. Such grant of options shall be subject to ratification by shareholders at the Company's upcoming ASGM to allow insiders as a group holding in aggregate, inclusive of their prior options, a total number of options at the time of grant, which exceeded 10% of the total number of then issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Bell Copper Corporation