Balco Group AB: Focus on increasing profitable growth

Second quarter: April - June Net sales amounted to SEK 370 million (331)

Order intake increase by 16 percent to SEK 600 million (519)

Order backlog increased by 18 percent to SEK 1,693 m (1,439)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 12 m (6)

Adjusted operating margin was 3.2 percent (1.9)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -1 million (0)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK 5 million (0)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (0.00)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.21 (0.01)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -62 million (-30) First half of the year: January - June Net sales amounted to SEK 669 million (647)

Order intake increase by 10 percent to SEK 870 million (794)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 12 million (3)

Adjusted operating margin was 1.8 percent (0.5)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -1 million (-29)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK 6 million (-5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.10 (-1.30)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.22 (-0.23)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -30 million (-29)

Events during the quarter and after the end of the quarter

Three new members have been elected to Balco Group's Board of Directors; Michael Wickell, Johan Dyberg and Anders Davidsson, the latter having been elected as the new Chairman of the Board.

During the quarter, Camilla Ekdahl left her position as CEO and the Board of Directors appointed Johan Dyberg as acting CEO. The process to find a new permanent CEO has been initiated and is proceeding according to plan.

During the quarter, Balco AB signed the largest deal with a tenant-owner association in over ten years.

Action plan to increase the Group's efficiency and long-term profitable growth is initiated.

Supplementary agreement signed with the Group's principal bank, which entails time-limited easing of the loan terms and restrictions on dividends until the third quarter of 2027.

"Action plan to increase the Group's efficiency and long-term profitable growth initiated."

"Constructive dialogue with our principal bank has resulted in supplementary agreements that provide the conditions for a return to sustainable profitable growth."

- Johan Dyberg, acting President and CEO

Webbkonferens

A webcast conference call will be held at 14:00 CEST on July 14, 2026, where acting President and CEO Johan Dyberg and CFO Viktor Arvidsson will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and send written questions, please use this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/balcogroup/q2-2026/

To participate via teleconference and be able to ask questions, call in:

SE: +46 8 5050 0829

PIN: 986 8710 0177 #

Calendar 2026/2027

Interim report Jan-Sep 2026 October 26, 2026

Year-end report 2026 February 8, 2027

Annual Report 2026 April 5, 2027

Interim report Jan-Mar 2027 April 26, 2027

Annual General Meeting 2027 May 4, 2027

Interim report Jan-Jun 2027 July 14, 2027

This disclosure contains information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 14-07-2026 13:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Dyberg, acting President and CEO, Tel: +46 73-312 81 78, johan.dyberg@balco.se

Viktor Arvidsson, CFO and Head of IR, Tel: +46 70-864 92 23, viktor.arvidsson@balco.se

nt and CEO